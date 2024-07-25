Otago Polytechnic To Hold Employment Expo

Otago Polytechnic will hold its annual Employment Expo next week.

The event, happening on Thursday 1 August, from 10.30am - 1.30pm, in The Hub (Forth Street, Dunedin Campus) is a must for anyone currently looking for employment options.

Attended by over 30 businesses, including Youth Employment Success, NZ Defence Force, Fulton Hogan, Mercy Hospital, Workbridge, Te Kāika, and NZ Police, this is a fantastic opportunity for people to network and explore potential employment avenues, including internships, new graduate opportunities, and casual, part-time, or full-time work.

The event is free, open to the public and there’s no need to register.

Event organiser and Otago Polytechnic Careers Team staff member, Khyla Johnston, says "this engaging and informative event is designed to connect job seekers with local and nationwide employers, providing valuable networking opportunities and insights into various industries.

"Last year’s expo was a huge success, with many of our learners and members of the public making meaningful connections, building important networks, and even finding employment.

"This year, I’m excited about the diverse range of organisations who will be attending - all of whom want to showcase their career opportunities. It’s not too often that there’s an opportunity to engage with that many businesses all under one roof who are all looking for their future employees."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

