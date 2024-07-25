Property Transfer Statistics: June 2024 Quarter

Property transfer statistics are based mainly on land transfer tax statements. They capture property transfers by New Zealanders and overseas people. This includes information on the citizenship, visa status, or tax residency of people and companies involved in property transfers.

Key facts

This data has been randomly rounded to protect confidentiality. Individual figures may not add up to totals. Counts below six are suppressed.

There were 39,225 property transfers, including 33,609 home transfers, in the June 2024 quarter.

0.3 percent of home transfers were to people without New Zealand citizenship or resident visas in the June 2024 quarter, compared with 0.4 percent in the June 2023 quarter.

In the year ended June 2024, the areas with the highest number of home transfers to people without NZ citizenship or a resident visa were Waitematā local board (78 home transfers), Christchurch city (66 home transfers), and Queenstown-Lakes district (39 home transfers).

