Finalists Announced For The New Zealand Leadership Awards
The inaugural New Zealand Leadership Awards have named thirty-six finalists across various business and community sectors. Presented by Robert Walters and supported by New Zealand Rugby, these awards aim to celebrate and honour outstanding leadership within New Zealand’s diverse professional and community landscapes.
The awards received over 630 nominations across ten categories. These nominations were evaluated by a distinguished panel of 31 experts from the business and community sectors, including four Knights, three Dames, and industry game changers including Peter Beck from Rocket Lab and Hnry’s Co-founder and CEO James Fuller. The selection process highlighted the depth and breadth of leadership talent within New Zealand.
Shay Peters, CEO of Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand, expressed his admiration for the quality of entries, stating, "The calibre of entries for the New Zealand Leadership Awards has been outstanding. This is a testament to the exceptional business and community organisations operating in our country. It's been a challenging task for the judges to narrow down to these finalists."
He further congratulated the finalists, acknowledging their exceptional leadership and significant contributions in their respective fields. "It's truly inspiring to witness Kiwi organisations thriving under great leadership, navigating through challenging market conditions and emerging stronger than ever."
Peters added, "The diversity in nominations has been remarkable, with the finalists coming from government departments, early childhood schools, banks, energy companies, growth management firms, vehicle repair shops, and AI technology specialists. Many of these finalists have achieved global recognition for their initiatives and leadership, competing on the world stage. This diversity underscores the need for the Leadership Awards, providing a platform to celebrate and champion excellence across all sectors of our business and community organisations."
The New Zealand Leadership Award 2024 finalists are:
SME Business Leadership Award – sponsored by Xero
Maria Johnson – MD of Little School
Catherine Jones – CEO Creative HQ
Nicola Taylor – Co-Founder – Tax Traders & Taxi
Community Leadership Award – sponsored by Anthony Harper
Joy Reid – CEO – One Mother to Another NZ
Charlotte Gibson – Chairperson – Te Poho-O-Rawiri Marae
Dr Amanda Evans – CEO & Founder – Rei Kotuku
Innovation Leadership Award – sponsored by Hnry
Antonia Modkova – Director of Intellectual Property and Innovation – Soul Machines
John Rendall – Head of Technology and Innovation – Animation Research Limited
Mark Vella – CEO – Total Healthcare Charitable Trust
ED&I Leadership Award – sponsored by SkyCity
Martin King – Director – Pride Pledge
Leana Becker – Founder – Adaptive Whakauru Charitable Trust
Sarah Archer – Head of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion – Chorus NZ
Entrepreneur Leadership Award - sponsored by Steinlarger
Levi Fawcett – CEO – Partly
Arash Tayebi – Founder & CEO Kara Technologies
Saba Samiei – Founder and CEO – MACSO
Alexia Hilbertidou – Founder – GirlBoss New Zealand
Ratu Mataira – Founder & CEO – Open Star Technologies
Public Sector Leadership Award – sponsored by Meredith Connell
Debbie Power – Chief Executive – Ministry of Social Development
Carolyn Tremain – Chief Executive – Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment
Jeanine Tamati-Elliffe – Tuia Te Herenga Initiative Lead – Environment Canterbury
Māori Leadership Award – sponsored by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei
Dr Jim Mather – Managing Director – Mather Solutions
Stacey Morrison – Radio Host – NZME
Donna Flavell – CEO – Waikato-Tainui
Pasifika Leadership Award – sponsored by Tuputoa
Nina Nawalowalo – artistic Director – The Conch Charitable Trust
Paul Retimanu – Chairman – Pacific Business Trust
Sustainability Business Award – sponsored by Fonterra
Hayden Smith – Founding Trustee – Sea Cleaners
John Berry – CEO – Pathfinder Asset Management
Anne-Maree O’Connor – Head of Sustainable Investment – NZ Super Fund
Large Business Leadership Awards – sponsored by Air New Zealand
Russell Shaw – CEO – Top Energy Group
Vittoria Shortt – CEO - ASB
Chris Quin – CEO - Foodstuffs North Island
Paul Newfield – CEO – Morrison & Co
Emerging Leader Award – sponsored by New Zealand Rugby
Ratu Mataira – Founder & CEO - OpenStar Technologies
Alexia Hilbertidou – Founder - GirlBoss New Zealand
Luke Campbell – CEO & Co-Founder – VXT
Sasha Unsworth – Acting Director, Transformation & Change – New Zealand Police
For more details on each of the finalists please visit: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/microsites/new-zealand-leadership-awards/finalists.html
The winners of each of the categories will be announced at a prestigious Awards Gala night on 15th August at the Dome, Auckland War Memorial Museum. To purchase tickets please visit: https://events.humanitix.com/new-zealand-leadership-awards