Shade Tech Launches In Christchurch, Offering Premier Outdoor Shelter Solutions

Shade Tech, a leading provider of high-quality outdoor shelter solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new business operations in Christchurch. Under the leadership of director Tom Holbutt, the company brings over a decade of industry experience to the South Island, promising to deliver exceptional products and personalised service.

Shade Tech specialises in a range of outdoor shading products, including louvres, outdoor screens, pergolas, and retractable awnings. With a strong focus on balancing quality and affordability, Shade Tech's offerings are designed to stand the test of time while remaining cost-effective for customers.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our range of premium outdoor products to Christchurch and the wider South Island” said Tom Holbutt, director of Shade Tech. “Our goal is to provide solutions that not only enhance outdoor living spaces but also offer durability and value for money.”

Unlike big-box retailers, Shade Tech prides itself on a hands-on, personalised approach. Holbutt personally discusses projects with each client to ensure their shelter solutions are custom-made to fit their specific needs and preferences. This level of bespoke service sets Shade Tech apart, offering a unique and tailored experience for every customer.

“With over ten years of experience in the industry, we understand the importance of quality and affordability,” Holbutt added. “We strive to offer products that are built to last and meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our personalised service ensures that each project is completed to the highest standard, with attention to detail and customer satisfaction at the forefront.”

By offering custom solutions and a more personalized approach, Shade Tech aims to meet the growing demand for superior outdoor living spaces in Christchurch and beyond.

For more information about Shade Tech and its range of outdoor shelter products, visit www.shadetech.nz.

