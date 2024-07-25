New Grundfos EVP And CEO Of Water Utility Shares Vision To Combat Climate Change Through Water Solutions

Hamet Heyhat, Executive Vice President and Divisional CEO, Water Utility, Grundfos / Supplied

25 July 2024: Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, recently appointed Hamed Heyhat as Executive Vice President and Divisional CEO of its Water Utility division. Hamed is committed to guiding the Division towards innovative solutions that improve water and energy efficiency, ensuring resilience against climate change for communities worldwide.

Hamed will lead Grundfos' efforts to enhance global water access and support sustainable aquifer management, while driving the digital transformation within the Water Utility division. Collaborating with teams in Brookshire, Texas, USA, and across the Global Grundfos business, he will implement strategies to create a sustainable water future. The division aims to meet the growing demand for clean, safe water by transforming water cycle management—from drinking water to wastewater, for communities and irrigation.

Hamed brings more than 20 years of experience from the wider utilities industry, gained at global companies including Alstom, General Electric Company, and most recently Honeywell. He joins Grundfos from his role as President of the Smart Energy business within Honeywell.

Poul Due Jensen, CEO of Grundfos said: “Hamed brings deep knowledge from the utilities industry, many years in senior leadership, and a proven track record of success. He has an ambitious, present, and authentic leadership style, and I am confident that he is a great fit for Grundfos and our Water Utility division, helping us drive forward our company ambition to respect, protect and advance the flow of water.”

Hamed Heyhat (left) with Poul Due Jensen, CEO of Grundfos (right) / Supplied

Hamed Heyhat said: "Like Grundfos, I am passionate about making water a resource for everyone and so I’m excited by the prospect of joining Grundfos and the Water Utility division. As part of our global team, I look forward to advancing the development in this vital area, making an impact globally with sustainability and digitalisation as key levers.”

Aligning his own leadership background and virtues with the Grundfos purpose, Hamed will also be focussed on the wellbeing of Grundfos colleagues. As such, driving profitability will go hand in hand with reinvesting in the workforce and the communities they serve, led by a belief that with global reach comes a responsibility to build a more sustainable future.

Hamed continues: “As a global company with a worldwide presence, we have a role to play in making the world a better place for future generations. Grundfos is at the forefront of combining water solutions and digital solutions to help our partners and customers use water and energy more efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint. It’s also a business committed to helping the world cope with the challenges of climate change, leading by example to inspire others to join us in our mission for a sustainable future.”

