Nagaja Sanatkumar To Be Appointed To The ANZ New Zealand Board

Friday, 26 July 2024, 8:59 am
Press Release: ANZ Bank

Nagaja Sanatkumar. (Photo/Supplied)

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ) today announced that Nagaja Sanatkumar will join its Board with effect from 19 August 2024.

ANZ NZ’s Chair Scott St John said Ms Sanatkumar had more than 25 years of international executive and leadership experience and had deep expertise in strategy, digital technology, eCommerce and customer-led innovation.

Ms Sanatkumar has held several key and senior roles across a variety of companies including Amazon, Expedia and Icebreaker.

Her directorships include Meridian Energy Limited, Southern Cross Healthcare Limited, Southern Cross Medical Care Society and Tuatahi First Fibre Limited. She is currently a board member of nature photography education charity IMAgEN8.

The current members of the ANZ NZ Board are Scott St John (Chair), Joan Withers, Alison Gerry, Mark Tume, ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZGHL) CEO Shayne Elliott, ANZGHL Executive Technology Gerard Florian, and ANZ NZ CEO Antonia Watson.

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

