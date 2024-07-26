Nagaja Sanatkumar To Be Appointed To The ANZ New Zealand Board
Friday, 26 July 2024, 8:59 am Press Release: ANZ Bank
ANZ
Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ) today announced that
Nagaja Sanatkumar will join its Board with effect from 19
August 2024.
ANZ NZ’s Chair Scott St John said Ms
Sanatkumar had more than 25 years of international executive
and leadership experience and had deep expertise in
strategy, digital technology, eCommerce and customer-led
innovation.
Ms Sanatkumar has held several key and
senior roles across a variety of companies including Amazon,
Expedia and Icebreaker.
Her directorships include
Meridian Energy Limited, Southern Cross Healthcare Limited,
Southern Cross Medical Care Society and Tuatahi First Fibre
Limited. She is currently a board member of nature
photography education charity IMAgEN8.
The current
members of the ANZ NZ Board are Scott St John (Chair), Joan
Withers, Alison Gerry, Mark Tume, ANZ Group Holdings Limited
(ANZGHL) CEO Shayne Elliott, ANZGHL Executive Technology
Gerard Florian, and ANZ NZ CEO Antonia
Watson.
