Two New Directors Join Scion's Board

Pictured from left: Brendon Green, Zara Morrison, Kiriwaitingi Rei-Russell, Murray Sherwin, Dr Julian Elder, Richard Westlake, Nicole Anderson, Phil Taylor, Stana Pezic and Tony Allison. (Photo/Supplied)

Crown Research Institute Scion welcomes the appointment of two new directors to its Board.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Hon Judith Collins has appointed Tony Allison and Murray Sherwin CNZM to the Board, effective July 1. They joined existing Board members and newly appointed Board Chair Richard Westlake for their first official meeting together in Rotorua on 25 July.

Richard says the latest appointments strengthen the governance and strategic direction of Scion.

“Both individuals bring extensive experience and a wealth of business knowledge to the organisation. I look forward to working closely with them as we guide Scion through a period of change with the Science System Review underway.

“What’s not changing is the value that our scientists continue to add to forestry, advanced manufacturing and industrial biotechnology sectors that drive economic growth for New Zealand, especially in the regions. Ensuring Scion’s people continue to deliver research that has a positive impact on the forestry sector and other partners remains a key focus for our board.”

Tony Allison joins the Board with a career spanning various executive and governance roles. He is currently Managing Director and owner of Smiths City Finance. Previous roles include Chair of Otago Polytechnic where he successfully established the transition board and contributed positively to the creation of Te Pukenga. He has held other significant governance roles at Delta Utility Services, Dunedin International Airport, Mornington Health Centre, Night ‘n Day Foodstores and City Forests Limited. Tony is also a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors.

Murray Sherwin CNZM is an economist with over four decades of experience in public policy and various leadership roles across national and international organisations.

His professional history includes appointments with the OECD, the Prime Minister’s Policy Advisory Group, membership of the World Bank Board of Executive Directors, Deputy Governor and Deputy Chair of the Board of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Director General and chief executive of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Chair of the New Zealand Productivity Commission and Chair of the Innovation Partnership, a Google-initiated collaboration which explored opportunities for smart application of internet technology in New Zealand. He was also a member of the Thought Leaders Group supporting Te Puna Whakaaronui – a Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) policy group exploring emerging technologies and their potential impact and opportunities for our food and fibre industries.

Murray’s current roles include Chair of the Plant Germplasm Import Council (a collaboration between MPI’s Biosecurity New Zealand group and the industries engaged in imports of plant germplasm), member of the Advisory Board of Iron Duke Partners and Trustee of the Reserve Bank Staff Superannuation Scheme.

Scion chief executive Dr Julian Elder expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony Allison and Murray Sherwin to the Board. Their proven track records in governance and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in our research and development activities. Tony's hands-on experience in business transitions and Murray's deep understanding of public policy and economic development will provide us with diverse perspectives and strategic insights.”

Dr Elder also took the opportunity to acknowledge and thank outgoing directors Greg Mann and Dr Jon Ryder, as well as former Board Chair Dr Helen Anderson, for their contributions after their terms ended on June 30.

“Each one has played a crucial role in guiding Scion through a period of growth and transformation. We are grateful for the strong foundation they have helped build for our future endeavours.”

The latest appointments mean Scion’s board is made of Richard Westlake, Stana Pezic, Brendon Green (Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāpuhi), Nicole Anderson (Ngāpuhi, Te Roroa, Te Aupōuri), Phil Taylor and Kiriwaitingi Rei-Russell (Te Arawa - Ngati Whakaue, Tūhourangi Ngati Wāhiao, and Ngati Awa - Te Pahipoto), Murray Sherwin, Tony Allison, and Future Director Zara Morrison (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Tūwharetoa).

