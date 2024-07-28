Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Whangārei, Auckland and Ashburton will be over the moon after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Whangārei, Auckland and Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Lower Hutt.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

