Call For Entries: 2024 Concrete Industry Apprentice Of The Year

Concrete NZ and BCITO are pleased to announce that entries are now open for the 2024 Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year award.

Participants stand a chance to win a portion of the $10,000 prize pool and the coveted title of 2024 Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year.

Concrete NZ's Chief Executive, Rob Gaimster, shared his excitement for the award, which has been growing in popularity since it began in 2017.

“The Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year award is essential for acknowledging the talented young professionals in our industry,” said Gaimster.

“The building and construction sector is a vital part of New Zealand’s economy, offering a variety of career paths in concrete. Apprentices who are dedicated to their craft and their personal and professional development deserve recognition for their ambition, dedication, and achievements.”

The award is open to all those currently enrolled in, or who have recently completed (after August 2023), one of the following BCITO concrete qualifications:

New Zealand Certificate

Concrete Construction Skills (Level 3)

Concrete Construction: Commercial and Civil Infrastructure (Level 4)

Concrete Specialist (Level 4)

Concrete Production (Level 4)

Entries are not restricted to Concrete NZ members.

Gaimster also emphasised the promising future of the New Zealand concrete industry.

“This is an exciting era for the New Zealand concrete industry as we work towards implementing low-carbon solutions and achieving net zero carbon by 2050.”

“We are also committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, enhancing health, safety, and wellbeing, and ensuring that outstanding performers are recognised.”

“In short, we want to encourage those who are considering a career in construction to explore the concrete industry,” concludes Gaimster.

“We are eager to welcome new talent, provide support and mentorship, and, as the Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year award illustrates, celebrate their successes.”

Greg Durkin, BCITO Director, notes BCITO is dedicated to supporting talented people that shape the future of New Zealand's construction industry.

“With over three decades of experience in training successful apprentices, we are proud to see people excel.”

“The Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year award signifies exceptional practical ability and industry knowledge—qualities that are essential for the future success of the concrete industry.”

Details on how to apply can be found on the Concrete NZ website - www.concretenz.org.nz

Applications must be completed by concrete apprentices, their employers, and assessors.

The deadline for submissions is Friday 20 September 2024.

The Concrete Industry Apprentice of the Year Award is proudly sponsored by Concrete NZ and BCITO, and the winner will be announced at the Concrete NZ conference formal dinner on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

