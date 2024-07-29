Noan Pakop Appointed As New FFA Director General

FFA Director General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, left, and Noan Pakop, who was appointed as the new incoming FFA Director General at the FFC Ministerial meetings last week. PHOTO BY FFA MEDIA

The Forum Fisheries Committee (FFC) Ministerial Meeting has welcomed and appointed Noan Pakop as the incoming Director General for the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Secretariat.

The endorsement for the new FFA Director General was made on 25 July 2024 following the 23rd FFC Annual Ministerial Meeting and the 5th Annual Regional Fisheries Ministers Meeting in Honiara last week.

Mr Pakop, from Papua New Guinea, will succeed the current Director General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen who has led the FFA Secretariat since 2018.

Dr Tupou-Roosen conveyed her congratulatory remarks.

"I am pleased to warmly congratulate and welcome Mr Noan Pakop on his appointment as the incoming Director-General of the FFA Secretariat. Mr Pakop brings an incredible wealth of 30 plus years of experience in fisheries management.

"Mr Pakop is no stranger to the FFA Secretariat, having previously held the role of Director of Fisheries Operations. I am fully confident that he will lead the FFA Secretariat with dedication, to grow our shared benefits from our valuable tuna resources for Our People.”

Mr Pakop currently serves as the Special Advisor for the National Fisheries Authority of Papua New Guinea, and is expected to assume office as the FFA Director General in November 2024.

