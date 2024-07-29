Loss Of Takutai Chief Undermines New Zealand Shipping And Supply Chain

The Maritime Union says the loss of a New Zealand operated coastal freighter and 12 jobs due to the economic downturn threatens the resilience of our supply chain.

Swire Shipping, the owners of Pacifica Shipping, have advised its second New Zealand coastal freighter Takutai Chief will be removed from service soon after a downturn in trade.

Mr Findlay says the Union accepts the reasons given for the decision, including current poor economic conditions and service changes by international lines reducing feeder volumes.

“Nonetheless, this is a major blow to New Zealand shipping and our maritime workforce, and reduces the resilience and future security of our supply chain.”

Mr Findlay says Pacifica has shown an ongoing commitment to New Zealand coastal shipping.

He says coastal shipping offers a low emission transport mode, and reduces congestion and wear on roads.

The situation reflect a larger crisis within the New Zealand maritime industry where there is a lack of stability due to failure in strategic policy, he says.

Mr Findlay says the dependence of New Zealand on overseas shipping was a major problem during COVID with serious disruptions when overseas shipping calls were delayed or dropped.

He says skilled New Zealand seafarers will leave the industry for opportunities in Australia, with an ageing workforce seeing a large number of seafarers retiring in the near future.

Mr Findlay says the uncertainty around the future of Interislander ferries is another aspect of the ongoing crisis in New Zealand shipping.

“Despite being a maritime trading nation, New Zealand has no clear strategy for a sustainable shipping industry, which leaves us exposed and vulnerable in a volatile global market.”

“New Zealand needs to build its coastal shipping capacity, with New Zealand owned, operated and crewed ships.”

Pacifica Shipping is an operating division of Swire Shipping (N.Z) Limited.

