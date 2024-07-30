Good Growing Season Puts Favourable Winds In Exporter Sails As New Zealand Avocado Export Season Begins

If you wanted to know what a good growing season for avocados in New Zealand looks like, then look no further than the recent Spring period. Extended periods of clear skies, plentiful sunshine, consistently stable temperatures, evenly distributed rainfall and minimal frosts all collectively contributed to strong and healthy growing conditions boosting stakeholder confidence as they look to the season ahead.

“We are very happy with how our crop is looking this year in New Zealand and we are hopeful and confident for a good harvest and higher volumes to meet our key international markets,” says Anna St George, avocado grower and Vice Chair of the New Zealand Avocado Growers Association (NZAGA).

Despite facing substantial challenges from extreme weather events such as record levels of rainfall, flooding and cyclones in previous seasons, growers have demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming adversity.

"We are optimistic about the export season and the opportunities available," said Brad Siebert, CEO at New Zealand Avocado. "Our growers work tirelessly to produce fruit that is not only delicious and nutritious but that also adheres to stringent quality control measures.”

Globally there are increasing concerns around product sourcing, food safety and environmental sustainability with consumers wanting to know that what they purchase aligns with their values. Delivering quality avocados to a variety of international markets is a focus for the New Zealand avocado industry. Just as importantly is delivering avocados with an emphasis on sustainability and responsible growing practices.

"As an industry, New Zealand is committed to providing consumers with quality avocados and after the favourable growing period that we have just had, the outlook for the season has all the right ingredients to be promising," added Brad Siebert.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

