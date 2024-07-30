Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SkyCity Welcomes Regulation Of Online Casino Market

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Sky City

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) welcomes today’s announcement from the New Zealand Government on its high-level approach to regulating online casinos. The announcement is a significant step towards the regulation of online casino gambling and ensuring a safer gambling environment for all New Zealanders.

“Regulation of the online casino market in New Zealand is something we have been looking forward to, and we are pleased to see the Government taking steps towards this,” said SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge.

“We are supportive of an online regulatory system that is designed to minimise harm, support tax collection, and provide consumer protections to New Zealanders. Strict limitations on advertising, banning sponsorship, separating online casinos and sports betting, and having probity checks for operators are all good ways of ensuring a market that looks after Kiwis.

“SkyCity has invested significantly in raising the standard of care for our customers. We want to see the same rigour applied to online casino operators as well.

“There have been adverse social outcomes in countries where there are no limitations on the number of providers, so the decision by the Government to limit the number of online casino operators, especially for a country the size of New Zealand, is a sensible one.”

SkyCity has long supported the regulation of online casino gambling with an emphasis on strong host responsibility and delivering community benefits in New Zealand.

Mr. Walbridge said, “Currently, there is a lot of money going offshore that should be staying in New Zealand as tax and community benefits. We hope this will be a key part of any future framework.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Sky City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 