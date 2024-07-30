SkyCity Welcomes Regulation Of Online Casino Market

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) welcomes today’s announcement from the New Zealand Government on its high-level approach to regulating online casinos. The announcement is a significant step towards the regulation of online casino gambling and ensuring a safer gambling environment for all New Zealanders.

“Regulation of the online casino market in New Zealand is something we have been looking forward to, and we are pleased to see the Government taking steps towards this,” said SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge.

“We are supportive of an online regulatory system that is designed to minimise harm, support tax collection, and provide consumer protections to New Zealanders. Strict limitations on advertising, banning sponsorship, separating online casinos and sports betting, and having probity checks for operators are all good ways of ensuring a market that looks after Kiwis.

“SkyCity has invested significantly in raising the standard of care for our customers. We want to see the same rigour applied to online casino operators as well.

“There have been adverse social outcomes in countries where there are no limitations on the number of providers, so the decision by the Government to limit the number of online casino operators, especially for a country the size of New Zealand, is a sensible one.”

SkyCity has long supported the regulation of online casino gambling with an emphasis on strong host responsibility and delivering community benefits in New Zealand.

Mr. Walbridge said, “Currently, there is a lot of money going offshore that should be staying in New Zealand as tax and community benefits. We hope this will be a key part of any future framework.”

