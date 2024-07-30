Horizon By SkyCity Opens In The Heart Of The City

Horizon by SkyCity, Auckland’s new 5-star hotel, will open to guests on 1 August 2024, making SkyCity the largest single-site accommodation provider in New Zealand, with 938 rooms across three hotels in the SkyCity Auckland precinct.

The 5-star hotel is SkyCity’s third hotel property in Auckland, alongside SkyCity Hotel and The Grand by SkyCity. Already one of New Zealand and Australia’s largest tourism, hospitality, and entertainment groups with four casino properties, 22 restaurants and bars, and four hotels, Horizon by SkyCity will bring 303 new rooms, including ten suites, to SkyCity Entertainment Group’s significant offering.

“SkyCity is an iconic business – and even more so in Auckland, where we are literally a prominent landmark on the horizon,” says new Chief Executive Officer, Jason Walbridge.

“I’m extremely proud of the role that we play in the New Zealand and Adelaide economies, and this is only going to increase in the coming years with the expansion of our hotel offering and the opening of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

“There is a lot to be excited about at SkyCity right now, and especially over the next 12 months.”

SkyCity New Zealand Chief Operating Officer, Callum Mallett, says, “Horizon by SkyCity has been designed to connect our guests to their surroundings, from the curved architecture of the hotel with outlooks across the city and beyond to touches of Aotearoa in every room. They’ll find it a home away from home.”

Multiple entries to the hotel allow guests to move throughout the central city, with a pedestrian laneway, street-level access, and unique air bridges connecting the hotel to the SkyCity Auckland precinct and the New Zealand International Convention Centre set to open in 2025.

Also launching within Horizon by SkyCity will be its signature Onyx bar, as well as The Grill restaurant at its new location within the SkyCity Auckland precinct under Executive Chef Touvai Poloniati.

Designed by Moller Architects, Horizon by SkyCity has several architecturally notable features, including the curved glass façade and the ability to join the Sky Tower in lighting its exterior.

“Horizon by SkyCity’s opening heralds the beginning of a significant period for SkyCity, including the lead-up to the opening of the New Zealand International Convention Centre. These new businesses will add a further 600 jobs to our workforce of 4,500 staff across all our sites,” said Mr Walbridge.

To find out more information about Horizon by SkyCity, visit horizonbyskycity.skycityauckland.co.nz/.

