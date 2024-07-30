Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Nelson Public Relations Consultant Elected To PRINZ Board

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: WPR

Jacquie Boer (Photo/Supplied)

Longstanding Nelson communications consultant Jacquie Boer has been elected to the board of directors of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand Te Pūtahi Whakakakau Tūmatanui o Aotearoa (PRINZ).

“It’s fantastic to be recognised by my peers,” Jacquie says. “It helps provide South Island public relations professionals with a voice at the table when it comes to addressing wider industry issues as well as demonstrating that our local professionals are respected at a national level.”

Established in 1954, PRINZ is the industry body for public relations and communication management professionals in Aotearoa.

“We live and have to operate in a complex media environment,” Jacquie says. “Having experience, training, and an understanding of all the core elements of that environment is vital in providing effective communications advice.”

Jacquie’s 30-year career in communications spans print, online journalism and television and she has edited industry magazines in the forestry sector, among others. Jacquie’s extensive contribution to forestry culminated in her being named as a finalist for the Woman in Forestry Award at the recent Top of the South Forestry Awards 2024.

Her wide experience in corporate communications has covered both in-house and external roles, including being Global Media and Communications Manager for OSACO Group for the past several years.

“Being elected to the PRINZ board comes at an important time for WPR, as we rebrand away from our previous WaltersPR name,” Jacquie says.

She says the new WPR name reflects the current expansion of the business while acknowledging the business’ history and its Whakatū base.

About Jacquie Boer and WPR:

Jacquie Boer is a member of the Institute of Directors and a PRINZ Fellow. She has an MA in Shakespeare Studies from the Shakespeare Institute, Stratford-upon-Avon (University of Birmingham) and a first-class honours degree in English from the University of Canterbury.

WPR was established by Jacquie in 2012, the same year that she won a national award from PRINZ for her post-earthquake communications work for the University of Canterbury. Since setting up her business Jacquie and the WPR team has worked on long-term contracts with clients including Pic’s Peanut Butter, Nelson Forests (OneFortyOne), OSACO Group, Taylors Contracting, the Cawthron Institute, Port Nelson, and O-I Glass.

