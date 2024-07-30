Revving Up Nostalgia: Aussie Muscle Car Restoration Fuels New Trend

Kombie before (Photo/Supplied) Kombie after (Photo/Supplied)

Upper Classics, once renowned for restoring Jaguars and MGs, is now shifting gears to meet a growing trend: the revival of iconic Australian muscle cars. The demand for classic car restoration of models such as the Holden HQ, Monaro, Falcon, and Chrysler Valiant is skyrocketing, reflecting a renewed passion for these automotive legends.

“Our clients have often bought a car they dreamed of as a child or have fond memories of. Typically, once the kids have left home, they are at an age where they have a bit more time and money to indulge in their childhood dreams,” said Upper Classics car restorer and owner, Terry Cartwright.

“Recently, a client brought in his father’s old 1974 Holden HQ station wagon. His father was a Scout Master who used to take scout groups on boating trips in the Oamaru harbour. Naturally, our first task has been repairing the rust damage from backing the boat into salt water! Imagine the stories that car could tell,” said Terry.

Terry said clients are taking the opportunity to add modifications like comfier seats, larger motors, 5 speed gear boxes, replacement seat belts and better brakes for improved performance and safety.

The benefits of renovating an Australian muscle car classic are:

the thrill of owning and driving the car you admired longingly as a youth

preserving a piece of automotive history, keeping a classic design and engineering marvel alive for future generations

connecting with enthusiasts on jaunts such as Beach Hops to Timaru and Kaikoura

satisfaction of generating a creative investment that will deliver good resale value

Upper Classics was founded in 2001 specialising in SS Jaguar restorations for international clients, and regularly restores British, European and American classic cars. Terry also has a passion for restoring 1970’s Japanese motorbikes.

