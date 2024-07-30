Infoblox Report: APAC Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Leaders Achieve 20.5 Percent More Cloud Cost Savings Than Nascent Peers

APAC organisations revealed to be more sharply divided in terms of their hybrid, multi-cloud maturity level as they are more likely to be in the least-mature cohort (51 percent versus 46 percent) while also being slightly more likely to be leaders (14 percent versus 11 percent).

Leaders reported three significant outcomes: achieving 20.5 percent larger cloud cost reductions, experiencing 25 percent fewer instances of downtime, and being more than twice as likely to speed up security workflows.

Only 37 percent of APAC respondents report high levels of collaboration in their teams during cloud development initiatives, a noticeable decrease compared to the 46 percent surveyed in the rest of the world.

Australia, July 30, 2024 — Infoblox Inc., a leader in cloud networking and security services, has revealed that APAC organisations are sharply divided in terms of their hybrid, multi-cloud maturity level, with more mature organisations gaining significant benefits from their advanced posture. Commissioned by Infoblox, the report named ‘The State of Hybrid, Multi-cloud Management Maturity in APAC’ by Enterprise Strategy Group compares APAC organisations’ hybrid, multi-cloud maturity against the rest of the world.

Fielding insights from 1,000 networking and security decision-makers and influencers across the globe – with 300 respondents from the APAC region (Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore) – the report underscores the need for APAC cloud strategists to prioritise investments and establish processes aligned to the hybrid, multi-cloud management maturity model.

"This research clearly shows that APAC organisations stand to gain substantial benefits easily by enhancing collaboration, adopting advanced DDI solutions, and leveraging DNS for security," said Paul Wilcox, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Infoblox. "At Infoblox, we see the convergence of networking, security, and cloud operations as a strategic imperative for businesses looking to thrive in the digital age. In the competitive APAC region, we help businesses accelerate time-to-market, exceed customer expectations and optimise IT-managed workloads enhancing security at an even more foundational layer, than traditional security mechanisms. We are not just helping APAC organisations catch up; we’re driving them to leapfrog ahead, achieving superior performance and business outcomes that drive market leadership."

While the Majority of APAC Organisations Demonstrate Less Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Maturity Than Their Global Peers, a Segment Are at the Vanguard in Their Adoption

While APAC organisations show a fair degree of consistency with organisations across the globe in their hybrid, multi-cloud maturity level, they are more likely to be in the least-mature cohort as compared to peers in the rest of the world (51 percent versus 46 percent). Simultaneously, 14 percent of APAC organisations are also more likely to be leading the pack, versus 11 percent globally.

Diving deeper into the report, network and security teams in the region show less collaboration on cloud strategies, with 37 percent reporting high collaboration during development and 36 percent during incident and outage management, compared to global averages of 46 percent and 42 percent, respectively. APAC organisations also lean more on CSP-specific DDI tools (41 percent vs 31 percent), suggesting a need for tool review and enhancement. However, APAC leads in using common tools across network and security teams (33 percent versus 27 percent), showcasing their integrated approach.

Big Payoffs for APAC Organisations Excelling in Multi-Cloud Maturity

When asked if cloud networking and security technologies were materially improving ITOps and SecOps outcomes in the cloud, the results were clear. The top three benefits of technology investments cited were improved cross-cloud visibility (76 percent), elevated satisfaction of line-of-business stakeholders (71 percent), and enhanced pace of service delivery and innovation (63 percent).

Additionally, leaders also report the following advantages:

Cost efficiencies : APAC Leaders estimated 20.5 percent larger reduction in cloud costs (relative to if those solutions were not in place).

: APAC Leaders estimated 20.5 percent larger reduction in cloud costs (relative to if those solutions were not in place). Improved resilience : APAC Leaders reported approximately 25 percent fewer incidents of downtime or degrader performance. In scenarios where downtimes occurred, they were 4.8 times more confident in restoring service within minutes, instead of hours or days.

: APAC Leaders reported approximately 25 percent fewer incidents of downtime or degrader performance. In scenarios where downtimes occurred, they were 4.8 times more confident in restoring service within minutes, instead of hours or days. Agile security: Leaders were more likely to detect suspicious activities faster (54 percent versus 21 percent), investigate anomalies promptly (51 percent versus 20 percent), and respond to actual attacks more efficiently (59 percent versus 29 percent).

An additional Economic Validation Report titled ‘Analysing the Economic Benefits of Infoblox Networking and Security Management in a Multi-cloud Environment’, published by Enterprise Strategy Group and commissioned by Infoblox, delves deeper into the experiences of Infoblox customers. The report revealed that users of Infoblox solutions achieve an average return on investment (ROI) of 334 percent, a 75 percent increase in operational efficiency, the ability to operate effectively with a 19 percent smaller workforce, and a reduction of 79 percent in operational costs.

The report, which contains a wealth of information about how leading organisations are winning at hybrid and multi-cloud transformation and a summary of the traits hybrid, multi-cloud leaders show, can be downloaded here.

The economic validation, which shows the advantages of using Infoblox networking and security products, can be downloaded here.

Registration for the Webinar on this report is open here.

