Entrust Appoints New Trustee

Entrust has appointed Rachel Adams Langton as a Trustee following the resignation of Mike Buczkowski, effective from 26 July 2024. Mike had been a long-serving and valued trustee and recently stepped down for personal reasons.

Langton is enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand and holds LLB/BA, MinstD, and AHRNZ qualifications/memberships. With over 15 years of experience in corporate law, employment relations, and local government, she brings extensive expertise to her new role.

Currently serving as a People and Change Consultant, Langton has previously been a Corporate Lawyer at Simpson Grierson. Formerly serving as an elected Member for a nine-year term on the Albert-Eden Local Board (Auckland Council), she has held governance roles across business associations and leadership trusts. Her well-established local connections and governance skills are expected to bring significant value to Entrust.

Entrust Chair, William Cairns, welcomed the new appointment, saying, “I am very pleased to welcome Rachel to the Entrust board. Her professional experience in governance and policy aligns with the responsibilities of Trustees and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to Entrust.”

Established in 1993, Entrust is a consumer trust representing over 364,000 households and businesses in central, east, and south Auckland. Entrust’s core functions include managing its majority shareholding in Vector, distributing an annual dividend to Entrust beneficiaries, engaging with government bodies on regulatory matters, and providing strategic input at the board level of Vector.

With a 75.1% shareholding in Vector, Entrust ensures effective oversight through its Trustee directors on Vector’s board.

