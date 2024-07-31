Wānaka Bakery Claims Gold In New Zealand Pie Awards

Wānaka-based business Kai Pai Bakery is officially the best commercial pie maker in the country, winning gold at New Zealand’s premier Bakels Supreme Pie Awards last night.

The commercial pie manufacturer took out the top award for the Commercial/Wholesale category at the 27th national pie awards. It’s the first time that Kai Pai has ever won gold in this category, for its wildly popular mince and cheese pie – distributed to Foodstuffs supermarkets, Bidfood retailers and Night & Day stores nationwide.

Kai Pai’s head baker Jason Danielson was recognised for his mince & cheese pie (placing fifth overall in the Mince & Cheese category) and his mince & gravy pie placed ninth in that category.

Danielson says the win highlights the bakery’s ongoing commitment to continue creating quality pies for all Kiwis.

“This award reflects the whole team’s hard work to craft the perfect mince and cheese pie that every Kiwi can enjoy, regardless of where they are in the country,” he says. “With commercial manufacturing, it's important that every pie is the same and that’s what we strive towards, without compromising on quality and flavour.

“We’re thrilled to be acknowledged as one of the best commercial pie providers in the country, which means a lot, especially with such a high calibre of entries this year,” Danielson adds.

Entrants need to commercially manufacture on average 60,000 single-serve pies (in a six-day week), enter pies that weigh less than 280gm each, are mechanically constructed and carry no brand identification, to qualify for the Commercial/Wholesale category.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Kai Pai has a history of success at the Bakels Awards, winning more than 21 Top 10 awards since 2018.

Under the guidance of owner Ian Warner and baking expertise of Jason Danielson, Kai Pai Bakery produces up to 38,000 pies a day from its Wanaka premise; making it one of the largest family-owned and operated bakeries in the South Island.

“We’re blown away by the ongoing support from our loyal customers and the businesses we work with – this award is a nod to them,” Danielson says. “We’re truly honoured – going from making 1000 hand-crafted pies a day (in the beginning) – to now a team of more than 40 people working together to create a gold medal-worthy commercial pie.”

The Bakels Awards searches for the best that money can pie throughout New Zealand every year, with 12 categories including Diced Steak and Gravy, Commercial Wholesale, Café Boutique and Bacon and Egg.

© Scoop Media

