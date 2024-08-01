Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Two lucky Lotto players from Napier and Christchurch will be ending the month on a high after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Napier and Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $33 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Saturday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

