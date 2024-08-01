Howick Housing Development Declined Fast-track Consent

Quarterdeck Project Concept

Image/Supplied

An independent panel has declined resource consent to subdivide land in Cockle Bay, Howick, Auckland for a residential housing development.

Box Property Investments Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The project included subdividing 0.54 hectares of land and constructing 70 residential houses on Sandspit Road and Reydon Place in Cockle Bay.

The decision comes 124 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

