HARMfree Transport And Logistics Launches Connect Events To Enhance Workplace Health And Safety

Supplied/NZ Trucking Association

HARMfree Transport and Logistics is excited to announce the successful roll-out of its Connect events, designed to support Health and Safety champions in the transport industry. This inaugural Connect event was held on July 25th, at the NZ Trucking Association's offices. The event was a tremendous success, offering an exceptional platform for industry peers to network, share experiences, and explore crucial health, safety, and well-being issues.

The event saw a fantastic turnout of attendees from across the industry sectors, eager to engage and collaborate, highlighting the industry's commitment to improving workplace health and safety.

A key highlight of the event was an insightful presentation by Kelly McLuckie from Success Formula. With over 20 years of experience in transport, logistics, and construction, Kelly helps organisations understand and develop their team and culture, plan and manage change, and provide leadership training. Her talk focused on good work design and effectively bringing about behaviour change within teams. Kelly's expertise and engaging delivery captivated the audience, sparking meaningful discussions and generating ideas for implementing these concepts in various workplaces.

Attendees left the event with smiles on their faces and a wealth of valuable HARMfree resources to bring back to their organisations. The session was marked by high levels of interaction and engagement, with participants learning about the numerous benefits of joining HARMfree for free. The event also featured a selection of delicious healthy food and refreshments, adding to the overall positive experience.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We are thrilled with the success of this event and are already looking forward to the next HARMfree Connect event, scheduled to take place in Auckland on August 28th," said John Sansom HARMfree Manager "Thank you to everyone who attended and contributed to making the HARMfree Connect event a memorable and impactful experience. Your active participation and enthusiasm are what make these events truly valuable. We are excited to continue this journey of promoting health, safety, and well-being within our industry."

Stay tuned for more updates and see you in Auckland!

HARMfree Transport and Logistics is a FREE initiative. Join today to access free resources which also includes an online forum where you can connect with like-minded counterparts who also work in the Transport Industry.

© Scoop Media

