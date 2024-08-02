Lime Vision Pilot Launched In Christchurch To Collect Surface Riding Data

Lime Vision (Photo/Supplied)

Lime, the global leader in micromobility, has launched a pilot of Lime Vision: their in-house designed AI computer vision technology that detects and collects data when riders are on the footpath to better understand the user experience.

Lime Vision camera units have been fitted on selected e-scooters and deployed across Christchurch. As Lime riders take trips with these vehicles, the technology determines and records the type of surface (roadway, footpath or shared path) the rider is on, providing insights, location and data allowing Lime to advise its riders on how to ride safely.

Christchurch Operations Manager Liam Carroll said that this is part of Lime’s ongoing commitment to safety.

“Our local Christchurch team has deployed our Lime Vision module and is excited to review the data,” Liam said

Lime launched a Lime Vision pilot program in Auckland in late 2023 and Melbourne, Australia early 2024 with great success. Data showed that riders only spent 13 seconds on the footpath after their ride began and 11 seconds on the footpath when parking their scooters. It also showed that as riders gain more experience, their time on the footpath is reduced considerably.

Director of Government Relations William Peters said following the successful pilot in Melbourne, we now know that over 75% of people spend less than 30 seconds per trip on footpaths.

“The data allowed us to work with local councils to inform our safety messaging and we look forward to having access to this in Christchurch,” William said.

About Lime

Key facts:

Summary findings from the Melbourne Lime Vision pilot

Unlike Christchurch, footpath riding is illegal in Melbourne.

In Melbourne, over 75% of people spend less than 30 seconds per trip on footpaths, meaning only 4.2% of the average total trip time is spent on footpaths.

On average, people spend approximately 28 seconds riding on footpaths.

Footpath riding is also concentrated during the beginning and end of each trip when riders are required to park their vehicle on the footpath.

On average, people spend 13 seconds on the footpath after they start and 11 seconds on the footpath to park their scooters.

Experienced riders with 50 or more rides spend 34% less time on footpaths compared to new riders. The combination of footpath riding alerts and rider education effectively reduces footpath riding.

