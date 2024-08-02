Closure Dates Agreed For SkyCity Auckland Casino

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (SkyCity) has announced the five-day closure period for the gambling area of the SkyCity Auckland casino following agreement with the Secretary for Internal Affairs. The closure will take place from Monday, 9 September to Friday, 13 September 2024 (inclusive).

As previously announced, SkyCity has agreed to temporarily close the gambling area of the SkyCity Auckland casino after failing to meet its host responsibility obligations in respect of a former customer.

The temporary closure will apply only to the gambling area and the food and beverage outlets within that area. All other areas within the SkyCity Auckland precinct will remain open as usual over the closure period, including the SkyCity Auckland hotels, Sky Tower, theatre, and restaurants and bars outside the gambling area.

“The closure is the result of failings on the part of SkyCity, which we have accepted responsibility for. We failed to meet the standards expected of us in this case,” said SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Jason Walbridge.

“Over recent years, we have made significant progress to strengthen how we manage risk across the SkyCity Group, but there is still work to do. We are well underway and remain committed to prioritising the care of our customers. We understand that the privilege of holding a casino licence comes with significant responsibilities and obligations.”

SkyCity is committed to ensuring that its staff are looked after during the closure period. All staff will be rostered and paid as usual.

