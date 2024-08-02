Businesses Passionate About Sustainability Can Do Their Part To Help Reduce Waste And Support Local Growers

In its next bold move, Wonky Box is introducing Wonky for Work, the office fruit box for businesses passionate about the health of the planet and the livelihood of our local growers.

Continuously looking for ways to redirect wonky-looking and surplus produce, Wonky Box is now delivering its office fruit box every Monday to businesses in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Wonky Box Co-Founder Angus Simms said many existing customers have been requesting office boxes for some time now, including inbound enquiries directly from corporates and businesses.

“It’s really a win-win in our eyes,” Simms says. “Businesses that sign up to Wonky Box are helping divert produce from going to waste, they’re supporting local growers, and they’re providing perfectly edible and delicious fruit to their employees.”

Kernel Wealth CE Dean Anderson says signing up with Wonky Box is part of the business' sustainability journey and is pleased to see they are contributing to a cause that helps the planet and supports local growers.

“It may seem like a small action, but it’s nice to know we’re doing our part in reducing food waste. We’re all fruit lovers here at Kernel, but since using Wonky Box, we feel much more connected to our country's local growers – especially after the rough few years they’ve had.

“Using Wonky Box is just one of many steps we’re taking in our sustainability journey. Plus, as employers, it’s important to make small positive steps towards supporting the health and wellbeing of our team,” says Anderson.

Research shows providing fresh fruit at work boosts employee fruit intake, mood, cognitive function, and productivity, fostering healthier eating habits and a positive, efficient work environment.

Wonky Box Co-founder Katie Jackson says, “With Wonky for Work, we wanted to make it easier for more businesses to make planet-positive choices and join our food waste fighting mission. By signing up, businesses aren’t only getting high-quality, delicious fruit for their employees, but are also making a meaningful impact on reducing food waste and supporting our local horticultural community. It’s a simple change that can make a big difference.”

