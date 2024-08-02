China Southern Airlines Returns To Christchurch For The Summer Season With A Boost For Chinese New Year

China Southern Airlines Dreamliner landing in Christchurch after its 12-hour direct flight from Guangzhou. (Photo/Supplied)

Christchurch Airport is thrilled to announce the return of China Southern Airlines for an expanded summer season, starting at the end of October. Asia’s largest carrier will resume its direct service between Christchurch and Guangzhou, bringing significant benefits for travellers and the regional economy.

The return comes with a boost for the Chinese New Year period. Between 17 December 2024 and 12 February 2025, the airline will fly seven days a week during the peak season, that’s 75% more seats than during the same period last year.

This is a boon for all those choosing to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Te Waipounamu (South Island), as well as providing more opportunities for travel and commerce.

To accommodate the high demand, the additional services will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in addition to the five weekly flights that took place between Christchurch and Guangzhou last season.

The flight, which takes approximately 12 hours, will be operated by China Southern’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

For eight years since 2016, China Southern has offered direct flights to Christchurch, with close to 400,000 passengers using the Guangzhou service.

Gordon Bevan, General Manager of Aeronautical Development at Christchurch Airport, is delighted about the strengthened partnership with China Southern Airlines.

“China is a high-value market for us, and the greater flexibility of flight options opens connection opportunities for travellers from China Southern’s extensive network that spans more than 220 destinations across 40 countries.

That creates so many more opportunities for global travellers who want to experience the awesome tourism offerings in Aotearoa.”

“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Southern earlier this year and it’s delivering all we hoped for, and with a fair wind, we hope to see a China Southern aircraft in the skies of Canterbury all year round.

The MOU not only aims to boost tourism but also focuses on enhancing education and high-value cargo services, boosting our region’s economy and international connectivity.”

Christchurch is home to a vibrant Chinese community, with over 20,000 Chinese residents living in the South Island.

The return of China Southern Airlines and the increased services for Chinese New Year will provide a valuable two-way connection for people to reunite with their friends and family, celebrate their traditions, and enjoy the festivities as they welcome in the Year of the Snake.

Our airport looks forward to welcoming one of our favourite airlines back and doing what we do best - providing passengers with seamless travel experiences and opening doors to new adventures in the South Island.

Notes:

About China Southern Airlines: China Southern Airlines, the largest carrier in Asia, is known for its extensive network and high-quality service. The airline connects passengers to over 200 destinations worldwide, offering exceptional travel experiences.

About Christchurch Airport: Christchurch Airport is the main gateway to the South Island of New Zealand, serving as a hub for both domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to delivering world-class services, enhancing the region's connectivity, and fulfilling the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

