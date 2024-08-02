Craggy Range Restaurant Named Supreme Award Winner And Best Restaurant At The 2024 Hospitality NZ Business Awards

Craggy Range, an acclaimed wine and food destination, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the 2024 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence: "Best Restaurant" and the "Supreme Award." Notably, Craggy Range was also nominated for “Best Destination Venue” and “Best Accommodation Provider (non-Hotel/Motel)”.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, this year marks the 25th Hospitality New Zealand Awards, making it the longest-running national awards to recognise outstanding contributions and achievements within the hospitality sector.

Following Executive Chef Casey McDonald's "Chef of the Year" recognition at the 2023 Hospitality New Zealand Awards, this year’s awards affirm the entire team’s dedication to delivering the ultimate culinary experience from the moment guests step inside the restaurant. Under Casey's expert guidance, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence, the team aims to go above and beyond. Casey commented, "It's an incredible honour to win these awards, recognising the hard work of our restaurant team, the wider team across the business, our dedicated suppliers, and our amazing customers who support us every day. We strive to deliver memorable hospitality, and these awards are a fantastic acknowledgment of everyone at Craggy Range and the passion we put into what we do."

Kristine Kilpatrick, Head of People and Hospitality at Craggy Range, accepted the awards on behalf of the company and expressed her gratitude: " We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards from Hospitality New Zealand, particularly the Supreme Award, which would not be possible without the incredible vision, support, and investment of our owners, the Peabody family. These awards are a testament to our entire team’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class experiences. We are grateful to all our guests for their continued support and to the Craggy Range team for their hard work. It is a privilege to shine a light on Hawke’s Bay once again and all that our region has to offer in terms of exceptional hospitality experiences."

About Craggy Range Winery & Vineyards:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Craggy Range is a family-owned winery nestled beneath the majestic Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Founded by Terry and Mary Peabody, their vision to create a world-class winery led them to the distinctive terroir and landscapes of New Zealand. Committed to safeguarding their legacy, the Peabodys established a 1,000-year trust, ensuring the winery's continuity for future generations to come.

Guided by a philosophy of quality, innovation, and stewardship, Craggy Range crafts iconic wines from its estate vineyards in Hawke’s Bay and Martinborough. These vineyards, chosen for their exceptional soils and unique climates, yield wines of remarkable character and complexity. In 2022, Craggy Range achieved a milestone as the first New Zealand winery to join the prestigious Bordeaux Negotiant Network, La Place de Bordeaux, realising the founders’ dream of standing among the world's elite estates.

Beyond its acclaimed wines, Craggy Range offers a distinguished dining experience at its award-winning restaurant, where guests can savour a menu that celebrates local produce and perfectly complements the winery’s exquisite wines. The cellar door offers a range of tasting experiences, from the latest release tastings to the ultimate prestige wine tasting and personal site tour. The winery also provides luxurious accommodations, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the breathtaking surroundings.

© Scoop Media

