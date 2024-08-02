Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Omexom Acknowledges Transpower's Investigation Of Transmission Tower Fall Which Affected Northland Power Supply

Friday, 2 August 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: OMEXOM

Omexom New Zealand acknowledges today’s release of the independent investigation commissioned by Transpower into the Glorit transmission tower fall on 20 June 2024 which resulted in a power outage that affected residents and businesses across Northland.

Mornez Green, Managing Director of Omexom New Zealand, reiterated his apology to all people affected by the incident when staff removed too many nuts during routine maintenance which caused the tower to fall.

“We’ve been doing this type of work successfully for decades. Our standard practice was not adhered to – this cannot happen ever again,” said Mr. Green.

“No work should ever be done that compromises tower stability,” he said.

“While the supervisor was sandblasting one tower leg, which required their full attention, a less-experienced member of the crew removed nuts from the bolts on two other baseplates. We need to ensure that all workers on site are very clear on correct procedures when undertaking this type of work,” said Mr Green.

Mr Green noted the review by the Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko was ongoing.

“We welcome the Electricity Authority’s review and will consider all matters raised in this, including improvements to our work practices and industry training,” said Mr Green.

