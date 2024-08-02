Big Save Furniture Provide Non-Cardboard Beds To NZ Athletes Returning From Paris

Appalled by recent news of sleeping arrangements at the village, Lily from Big Save has announced that she will provide NZ athletes with support - when they return home from Paris.

With the buzz in Paris being dominated by cardboard beds before the cauldron had been lit, Big Save didn’t think our top athletes sleeping in uncomfortable, cardboard beds made much sense.

So they’re offering some athletes a free comfortable Big Save bed when they get back into the country. Their new announcement of ‘BEDS THAT MAKE SENSE’ surfaced on billboards and social media today.

Says Lily Salter, head of marketing, Big Save Furniture, “Our athletes deserve our support. It’s crazy that their beds can’t even support more than one person!”

Lily from Big Save, an iconic staple of New Zealand advertising, has recently hit the screen again after a break from the limelight.

