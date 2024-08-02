Carbon Out! Bupa Tararu Sets Sights On Green Future

Thames retirement village and care home, Bupa Tararu, is making significant strides toward a greener future, embarking on a programme of work to eliminate gas and become fully electric.

The first step taken has been replacing domestic hot water gas boilers with hot water heat pumps. Installed earlier this month, the new units are forecast to save approximately 10 tonnes of CO2e annually, highlighting the home's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and lessening its impact on the environment.

This project aims to test real-world cost and emissions reductions through a staggered approach to decarbonisation.

"Electrification is the future," says Bupa General Manager, Jade Monigatti. "By using hot water heat pumps, we not only reduce our dependency on gas but also take advantage of fully renewable energy sources via our electricity supplier."

The hot water heat pumps used in the project are powered by 100% certified renewable electricity from Bupa’s nationwide energy supplier, Ecotricity. The pumps are two to three times more energy-efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters. This efficiency translates into reduced operational costs, although Monigatti emphasises that cost savings were not the primary driver for this initiative.

"Future-proofing, sustainability, protecting our environment through decarbonisation – these were our main goals," Monigatti explains.

"While there are small operational cost savings, our focus is on ensuring the long-term sustainability of our facility and contributing positively to the environment,” she says.

To ensure resilience in the face of increasing climate-related challenges such as severe weather events, the care home will retain a gas boiler even after fully electrifying its water heating system. This measure is intended to safeguard the residents' hot water needs during potential disruptions in electricity supply such as occurred during the severe weather and flooding events in past years.

"What we’re doing here at Bupa Tararu is a crucial part of our broader strategy to achieve sustainability through our entire portfolio of villages and care homes," Monigatti says.

"We are committed to adapting to climate change and ensuring the well-being of our residents through reliable and eco-friendly solutions."

