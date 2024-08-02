Hospitality NZ, Restaurant Association And Helmet Partnering To Support Mental Health Across The Industry

Hospitality New Zealand, Restaurant Association and Helmet have announced a new partnership, working together to strengthen the industry’s ability to support those in mental distress.

Helmet is a company building technology for global impact on mental health and wellbeing, designed to improve the ability for people to better support those in their lives who are struggling.

Co-founded by Masterchef 2015 winner Tim Read, Helmet’s clinical model empowers supporters by giving them the advice or action they need now to help their loved one.

It then provides a short, engaging programme to ultimately build their capability to provide support over the long term.

Steve Armitage, Chief Executive of Hospitality NZ, says the partnership strengthens the organisation’s commitment to address and champion mental health and wellbeing within the sector.

“Hospitality is a rewarding industry to be part of, but it does come with the unique challenges and stresses of long hours and physical work. We are responding to the mental health challenges we know are facing hospitality.

“Tim Read and the Helmet team have created a remarkable tool to empower those closest to those struggling with poor mental health, and we are immensely pleased to partner with them ahead of their formal launch next month.”

Marisa Bidois, Chief Executive of Restaurant Association says, “This collaboration is crucial for our industry, as we face growing mental health challenges. It's more important than ever to support each other, and we are confident that Helmet's innovative tool will provide much-needed assistance. By empowering individuals to better support their peers, we are fostering a stronger, more compassionate community within hospitality."

Tim Read says it’s a key partnership to reach into the industry he is so passionate about.

“We know there are unique elements of hospitality that put those in the industry under mental health pressures. Helmet’s solution has developed a way to know what someone else needs, at the point they need it.

“Through partnering with Hospitality NZ and Restaurant Association, we are exploring what it means to empower the community that exists, to support one another through the tough times. It gives me immense joy to do this in a sector that I care so much about.”

Helmet’s app will launch next month (August 2024).

About Hospitality NZ:

Hospitality NZ supports thousands of hospitality and accommodation businesses of all sizes across the motu, to deliver the world-famous manaakitanga (hospitality) which New Zealand is renowned for.

We provide the hospitality sector with the tools, resources, partnerships and knowledge to maximise their success and add value to their businesses.

We also advocate for what our members need to succeed, making sure decision makers are focused on addressing their most pressing issues to create a positive business environment for hospitality.

About Restaurant Association:

The Restaurant Association is the link between good food, and good business. It supports New Zealand’s diverse and creative hospitality businesses to deliver first class experiences to diners. Since its humble beginnings in 1972, it has worked to offer advice, help and assistance in every facet of the vibrant and diverse hospitality industry. The organisation now represents, advocates and cheerleads for more than 2500 hospitality businesses within New Zealand. It offers advice and assistance on key industry issues, from property lease advice to wellness in the workplace. The Association also provides its members with industry-wide accreditation programs which set best practice standards and help them measure how they’re tracking. It also works in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development to deliver the Hospostart training programme.

