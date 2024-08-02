BlueBerryIT And CommArc Announce Merger To Enhance IT Services In New Zealand

BlueBerryIT, a leading IT services provider in the top of the South Island, and CommArc, a respected Christchurch-based tech company, today announced their merger, creating a powerhouse in New Zealand's IT services sector.

The merger, effective 1 August 2024, combines BlueBerryIT's expertise in Microsoft 365 Services and Applications with Commarc's comprehensive IT and cloud solutions. This strategic move aims to enhance service offerings, broaden revenue streams, and strengthen the future viability of both businesses.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CommArc," said Richard Butler, Director of BlueBerryIT. "This merger allows us to leverage our combined resources and expertise, offering our clients an even broader range of IT solutions. It's an exciting step forward that will benefit our customers, employees, and the communities we serve."

David de Cuevas, Director of CommArc, added, "BlueBerryIT's strong presence in the top of the South Island complements our existing operations perfectly. Together, we're better positioned to meet the evolving IT needs of businesses across New Zealand."

Key benefits of the merger include:

Expanded service offerings and capabilities

Enhanced resources for innovation and development

Improved business confidence and stability

Increased opportunities for employee growth and development

BlueBerryIT will retain its name and continue to operate from its Nelson and Blenheim offices, ensuring continuity for its local clients while leveraging the expanded resources of the combined entity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

