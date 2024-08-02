Taranaki Businesses Engage With MP Hon Brooke Van Velden On Health And Safety Policy Reform

Local businesses and employees had the opportunity to engage directly with the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Hon Brooke Van Velden, at an event hosted yesterday, by BeSafe Taranaki and Energy Resources Aotearoa, in collaboration with the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, and Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

Changes are coming to New Zealand’s almost 10-year-old Health and Safety Work Act 2015 (HSWA), and the event was part of a national roadshow of public consultation initiated by the Minister, to hear directly from workers, employees, and business owners. This is part of the wider health and safety law and regulations reform, as set out in the ACT-National Coalition Agreement.

Held at The Devon Hotel on Thursday 1 August, the event had a strong turnout of over 80 attendees eager to discuss their views on health and safety regulation, spanning a vast array of industries including energy, manufacturing, construction, local government, and healthcare.

Arun Chaudhari, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO, was pleased that local businesses had the opportunity to speak directly to the Minister about improving Health and Safety legislation in New Zealand.

Chaudhari comments, "We were delighted to host the Minister in Taranaki. Safety must be given the highest priority in every workplace and it is important to make sure everyone has their say."

The Minister asked for feedback on five key areas that focus on how businesses are placed to manage their risks, whether the law is fit for purpose, worker engagement, the regulators (WorkSafe), and the regulatory system.

Attendees shared plenty of robust discussions about their current health and safety practices and experiences with WorkSafe.

The room emphasised that strong industry standards are already in place for many due to the region’s energy sector and a common approach within Taranaki of knowledge sharing. However many acknowledged the need to strike the right balance and provide suitable guidance and support, particularly for community organisations and smaller enterprises, who may not have the same resource.

Kelvin Wright, CE, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki says, "Today’s event was a catalyst in bringing our business community and workforce together to engage in important dialogue with the Minister. Changes to New Zealand’s health and safety system will impact our local business community, so it is vital that we give them a platform to feed into this reform and voice their feedback to shape future improvements."

Businesses and employees who could not attend can still provide their feedback via online submissions on MBIE’s website. Online submissions are open until 31 October 2024: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/work-health-and-safety

