Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

03 August 2024

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will be toasting an incredible win after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Raines Avenue in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players from Canterbury will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Waimate and Selwyn.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

