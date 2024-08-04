Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Sunday, 4 August 2024, 5:40 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

03 August 2024

Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $25,722 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,836.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Sunny Dairy Superette in Auckland, Mountain Road Pricecutter in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Kawerau.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location 
MyLotto (x2) Auckland 
Sunny Dairy Superette (+PB) Auckland 
Mountain Road Pricecutter (+PB) Auckland 
Pak N Save Clendon Auckland 
MyLotto (x3) Waikato 
Davies Corner Foodmarket Waikato 
MyLotto (x2, incl 1xPB) Bay of Plenty 
MyLotto (x2) Hawkes Bay 
MyLotto Manawatū-Whanganui 
Four Square Cloverlea Palmerston North 
Anita's Store Wellington 
MyLotto Wellington 
MyLotto Timaru  

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

