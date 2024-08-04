18 Lotto Players Win Second Division
03 August 2024
Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $25,722 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,836.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Sunny Dairy Superette in Auckland, Mountain Road Pricecutter in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Kawerau.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Sunny Dairy Superette (+PB)
|Auckland
|Mountain Road Pricecutter (+PB)
|Auckland
|Pak N Save Clendon
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x3)
|Waikato
|Davies Corner Foodmarket
|Waikato
|MyLotto (x2, incl 1xPB)
|Bay of Plenty
|MyLotto (x2)
|Hawkes Bay
|MyLotto
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|Four Square Cloverlea
|Palmerston North
|Anita's Store
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Timaru
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.