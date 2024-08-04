18 Lotto Players Win Second Division

03 August 2024

Eighteen lucky Lotto players will be having a blast after each winning $25,722 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,836.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Sunny Dairy Superette in Auckland, Mountain Road Pricecutter in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Kawerau.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Auckland Sunny Dairy Superette (+PB) Auckland Mountain Road Pricecutter (+PB) Auckland Pak N Save Clendon Auckland MyLotto (x3) Waikato Davies Corner Foodmarket Waikato MyLotto (x2, incl 1xPB) Bay of Plenty MyLotto (x2) Hawkes Bay MyLotto Manawatū-Whanganui Four Square Cloverlea Palmerston North Anita's Store Wellington MyLotto Wellington MyLotto Timaru

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

