Innovating For A Better Future Prominent Amongst The Finalists Of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2024

Ernst & Young, New Zealand has unveiled its list of finalists for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition, showcasing a diverse array of innovators striving to reshape and transform industries across the country.

From tackling the global gender wealth gap through investing, to detecting chronic health illnesses via simple eye screenings, this year’s entrepreneurs have demonstrated a focus on improving lives and the planet with solutions that plan for the future.

The entrepreneurs, from sixteen Kiwi businesses, span a wide range of industries including activewear, investment, healthcare, agritech and marketing. These high achieving innovators reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Aotearoa, all driven by a personal mission to ensure a better future through diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Jason McGregor, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year New Zealand Program Leader, said this year’s finalists set the bar for what it means to innovate and spark real change not just for businesses, but for people as well.

“Entrepreneurs play a vital role in creating new solutions that help solve problems and truly make a difference. That is exactly what we’ve seen from this year’s finalists, who continue to push the boundaries of what it means to innovate and showcase that on a global stage.”

“It’s inspiring to see that even from our small corner of the world, these entrepreneurs are being noticed worldwide for their courage to take risks and make an impact on communities. With leaders like these paving the way, we can be confident the future of entrepreneurship in New Zealand is bright, inspiring the next generation of changemakers.”

The finalists will now compete across a variety of categories for the ultimate title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2024. From there, New Zealand’s overall winner will go on to compete for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

The finalists will be assessed by a panel of independent judges, including previous EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award winners across four core criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, impact and growth.

The finalists are:

Sophie Cooper Anihana Anihana is a premium body and hair care manufacturing business that champions sustainable self-care products, with a priority for mental health and environmental conservation. Craig Piggott Halter Halter is an agritech company that revolutionizes livestock farming through its innovative virtual fencing technology. The company’s mission is to support and empower farmers globally whilst caring for their animals. Simran Kaur Girls That Invest Girls That Invest is a media company that has an online investing course for women as well as one of the largest investing podcasts in the world. Its mission is to make the world of investing less intimidating for women and tackle the wealth gap. Connor Archbold & Matthew Herbert Tracksuit Limited Tracksuit is a tech startup that offers effective brand tracking through cloud-based market research. Its mission is to reshape the future of both marketing and market research. Miria Flavell HINE Ltd Hine is an activewear brand whose mission is to redefine activewear, champion diversity, and empower women of all shapes and sizes. Michael Walker BlackBull Markets BlackBull Markets is a multi-regulated asset broker that provides a superior trading experience for all traders through innovative technology. Christopher Boyle Fabrum Solutions Fabrum is a company specialised in providing engineering and cyrogenic technologies. Its mission is to engineer better outcomes through technological excellence whilst leaving the lightest footprint possible. Rakesh Nauhria Nauhria Precast Ltd Nauhria is a leader in providing high-quality construction materials and services. Its mission is to deliver superior products, and foster innovation and sustainability. Sam Bridgewater & Maia Royal The Pure Food Co Ltd The Pure Food Co is a business that focuses on providing high quality and nutritious food for the elderly. Graeme Clegg New Image International New Image International is a healthcare company with a strong focus on innovative and nutritional health products to support overall health and well-being. Jonathan Pooch DETA Consulting Ltd Deta Consulting is a pioneering force in decarbonisation and energy efficiency, helping businesses control and reduce their carbon footprints. Its purpose is to drive sustainable action for a better tomorrow. Ehsan Vaghefi Toku Eyes Toku Eyes is an eye-health company that offers comprehensive health screenings capable of detecting early signs of chronic illnesses with AI. The company strives to ensure that preventative measures are not only a vision, but a reality for all. Johhny Hendriksen Shuttlerock Shuttlerock is a global leader in creative solutions and empowers brands to efficiently produce high-quality advertising content through human talent and tech-driven automation. Flip Grater Grater Goods Ltd Grater Goods is a food manufacturer selling premium artisan plant-based products. Its mission is to offer delicious and innovative food options, whilst contributing to a more sustainable food system. Glenn Catchpole Velobike Innovation Limited Velobike is a leading expert in the track cycling industry with a strong mission to provide an Olympic-level experience for performance-driven track cyclists through design and innovation. Erna Basson The Clean Beauty Company Ltd (Frula Beauty) The Clean Beauty Company offers customers clean, safe and effective beauty products whilst pioneering a movement towards transparency, sustainability, and inclusivity in beauty care.

