Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Sector Continues To Battle Low Consumer Confidence

Monday, 5 August 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

Glimmers of improvements in the economy are on the horizon but the latest spending data from Worldline shows that retailers are struggling right now, according to Retail NZ.

The data for July 2024, released today, shows consumer spending with Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in its payments network was down 2.6% compared with July 2023.

This continues the trend of recent months and aligns with Retail NZ’s recent Retail Radar quarterly survey which showed that 71% of members failed to meet sales targets last quarter and 42% of retailers are uncertain if they can survive the next 12 months.

“While the potential change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) provides some hope, the challenge for retailers is to survive until 2025. Cashflow is critical and some retailers have indicated they don’t think they will have the cash to buy forward stock, putting their businesses at risk,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“Along with last week’s tax cuts, we hope that consumers will start feeling more confident, with a greater willingness to support local retail businesses.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 