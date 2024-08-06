AFCA To Present At ANZIIF's Group Life Seminar

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to present the return of the iconic Group Life Seminar for 2024.

The Group Life Seminar is a paramount event for professionals in the life insurance sector, providing them with the opportunity to explore changes and advancements in the sector, discuss ongoing challenges and consider the industry’s future directions.

This year’s seminar will feature a panel discussion examining the successes and challenges of health and wellbeing platforms within the life insurance industry, as well as an analysis on the use of AI in fraud detection.

Additionally, Heather Gray, Lead Ombudsman for Superannuation at the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) will be presenting an update on current data, trends, themes and insights within the life insurance sector.

“The seminar allows our life insurance professionals to share knowledge and ideas, and connect with other professionals in the sector,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

The Group Life Seminar will be hosted on the 3rd of September 2024 at the Sheraton Grand in Hyde Park, Sydney, with the option for attendees to join virtually.

