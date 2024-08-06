Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oceania Natural Limited Defendants Banned From Holding Senior Management Positions For Nine Years

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

Wei (Walker) Zhong and Lei (Regina) Ding have been banned from being a director, promoter or manager of an entity, as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct 2013 (FMC Act), for nine years, the High Court has ruled.

Mr Zhong was the Executive Chairman and CEO of Oceania Natural Limited; Ms Ding was a senior manager and marketing director of Oceania Natural Limited.

The pair were found to have breached the market manipulation and disclosure provisions under the FMC Act in April 2023. They received the highest penalties imposed to date for breaching the market manipulation provisions. Mr Zhong received a penalty of $1.3m and Ms Ding was ordered to pay $760,000.

The Financial Markets Authority – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – sought banning orders for both Mr Zhong and Ms Ding and costs as part of the proceeding.

Justice Robinson awarded the FMA costs of approximately $468,000.

FMA Head of Enforcement, Margot Gatland, welcomed the decision. She said: “Banning orders are designed to protect the public from harm and hold egregious conduct, as was displayed in this case, to account. Senior managers of listed companies have a responsibility to act with integrity and trust, Mr Zhong and Ms Ding’s conduct fell well short of what was expected of them. As Justice Robinson stated, Mr Zhong and Ms Ding’s misconduct was flagrant and dishonest, and they showed a complete lack of remorse and contrition.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 