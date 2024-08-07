LJ Hooker Group Poised For NZ Growth With CEO Visit

LJ Hooker Group CEO with LJ Hooker Warkworth business owners Robert and Greer Tulp. (Photo/Supplied)

Reinforcing LJ Hooker Group’s commitment to New Zealand, CEO Christine Mikhael recently visited the country, marking a significant step in supporting business owners and their teams in LJ Hooker and Harveys offices.

Her visit reinforced the vision and ambition of LJ Hooker Group as it gears up for its centenary in 2028, with several meetings with dedicated franchisees from Harveys and LJ Hooker, highlighting the importance of a strong local presence and hands-on leadership.

Ms Mikhael said in-person interactions were not mere routine check-ins but essential exchanges that provide invaluable insights, foster fresh perspectives, and drive strategic alignment.

"Engaging directly with our franchisees allows me to understand their needs better and provides a platform to share ideas that can shape our collective future," she said.

"It's this kind of direct feedback that helps us refine our strategies and ensure we are aligned with our customers and the market's demands while providing our franchisees with the best possible support."

The LJ Hooker Group has a significant presence in New Zealand, encompassing numerous offices across the country under the LJ Hooker and Harveys brands.

While visiting the North Island, Ms Mikhael also met with LJ Hooker New Zealand’s Head of Operations Allaine Burkett and the network’s marketing and communications specialist Lyall Russell to refine strategies and evaluate goals.

"Face-to-face interactions with our leadership team are crucial. They offer a deeper connection and a clearer understanding of our objectives and the best paths to achieve them," Ms Mikhael said.

"Our ambition is to continue growing and strengthening our presence in New Zealand. We are dedicated to understanding the unique needs of each community we serve and provide tailored solutions that drive success for our franchisees and clients alike."

In demonstrating its commitment to the New Zealand business, the LJ Hooker Group’s 2024 international conference and awards night, Pinnacle, will be held in Auckland for the first time.

Scheduled for September 8-10, Pinnacle will host of business owners, agents and executives from across Australia and New Zealand gather for three days of corporate updates, motivational keynote speakers, interactive activities, and an international award ceremony recognising the group’s top performers.

Ms Mikhael, who will be back in New Zealand for the event to give a corporate update, said it was a significant occasion that recognised the LJ Hooker Group's dedication to excellence and innovation.

"As the name suggests, our Pinnacle conference is our biggest and most important event on the calendar," she said.

"Pinnacle is an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights, celebrate achievements, and connect with peers. It drives high performance across our network and reinforces our commitment to being Australia and New Zealand’s most powerfully connected real estate group.”

About LJ Hooker Group

96 years, 420 offices, 4,300 people, 4 brands

Since 1928, LJ Hooker Group has pioneered real estate since opening of its first LJ Hooker office in Maroubra, Sydney. It now also includes two boutique networks - Atlas by LJ Hooker in Australia, and Harveys in New Zealand - and LJ Hooker Commercial.

With 420 offices and 4,300 professionals across the Tasman, LJ Hooker Group boasts one of the largest residential and commercial sales and property management networks. In 2023, LJ Hooker Group transactions surpassed NZD$19.9 billion, managing 110,000 properties valued at NZD$89 billion.

© Scoop Media

