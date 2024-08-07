Autodesk To Help LA28 Olympic And Paralympic Games With No-New-Permanent-Build Plan

Autodesk announced it has been named the Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the next four years, Autodesk’s software – used by designers, engineers, builders, and creators – will support LA28’s more than $1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan, incorporating sustainable design principles.

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform will be supporting LA28’s no-new-permanent-venues plan: a commitment to build LA28’s footprint by adapting existing or building temporary infrastructure.

“Autodesk’s technology is used every day to design and make a better world, which is why we’re thrilled to be LA28’s official Design and Make Platform,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk President and CEO. “Our partnership will enable Autodesk software to do more than ever before. Together with LA28, we will help prepare Los Angeles for not only a 29-day celebration but also strengthen the greater Los Angeles community by embarking on our shared vision of a more sustainable Games."

Autodesk software will help retrofit the 40+ competition and major non-competition venues across Southern California that will make up the LA28 Games’ footprint – including the LA Memorial Coliseum. Autodesk software will be critical in enabling this, with its technology helping to shorten timelines, cut costs, and incorporate sustainable design principles across the project.

“Autodesk’s software is a part of our LA28 story: the behind-the-scenes technology that brings our vision of the LA28 Games to life,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson. “Together, we will develop the right plan to support 12-15 million ticketed fans over such a short period of time. We are honored to have Autodesk on board for the next four years as we embark on our shared commitment in innovative design that can serve as a precedent for many Games to come.”

Over the next four years, LA28 will use Autodesk's software, including Autodesk Construction Cloud, as a central tool to facilitate better collaboration with thousands of critical stakeholders on the design, development, and ultimate delivery of the venues.

LA28 will use Autodesk software and Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools to bring to life an ambitious venue plan, and Autodesk will provide consultative support to help LA28 meet their delivery and sustainability plan.

“At Autodesk, we believe the most sustainable building is the one already built. That's why we're excited by LA28’s ambitious plan to retrofit existing structures to ensure sustainability is at the forefront of the LA28 Games venue plan,” said Amy Bunszel, Executive Vice President, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Solutions at Autodesk. “Over the next four years, our software will help set a new standard for creating a sporting event that intentionally designs, builds, repurposes, and reuses existing venues.”

Beyond the Build: Shaping a Lasting Legacy in Los Angeles

LA28 is committed to making a positive impact on the city and communities of Los Angeles. Autodesk’s cross-industry expertise and relationships present opportunities to unlock cumulative impact on the road to 2028. As such, Autodesk will tap into its decades of experience in creating the technology that powers sustainable events of the future to support lasting improvements to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and to the metro area.

Creating a Sustainable Future Through Circular and Low-Carbon Design: Retrofitting existing buildings emits less carbon than new construction. Considering the built environment accounts for 42% of global carbon emissions*, retrofitting and adaptive reuse are increasingly crucial in creating a sustainably built environment. Autodesk provides the industry with the data and insights needed to precisely model existing buildings and simulate various retrofit and adaptive reuse scenarios. This enables teams to evaluate and balance trade-offs related to energy and material use, significantly lowering carbon emissions of the built environment.

Key Transportation Partnerships: LA28's partnership with Autodesk will support their collaboration with key public transportation agencies over the next four years in the LA region to keep LA residents, workers, businesses and more moving reliably throughout the region. LA28 will use Autodesk software to aid in the design of key Games-related transportation elements and traffic control plans.

