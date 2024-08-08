17 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Seventeen lucky Lotto players will be over the moon after each winning $26,424 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

