Five Lotto Players Win $200,000

Five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Nelson and Westland will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Stoke in Nelson and on MyLotto to three players from Auckland and one from Westland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $44 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Saturday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

