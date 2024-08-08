Nareb Announces The Prestigious Winners Of The Top 100 Blacks In Real Estate Awards

Winners Collectively Tabulated an Impressive $4.7 Billion in Transactions in 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LA—The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced the Top 100 Black real estate professionals at an elegant “En Blanc Soirée” celebration at their 76th Annual Convention. The event, a glamorous evening of celebration and recognition, honored awardees, who collectively produced $4.7 billion in transactions in 2023 for their excellence in real estate sales.

“As the premier network of Black real estate professionals, recognizing the success of Blacks in the real estate industry is one of the most important activities we do as an association,” said NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Top 100 awardees.”

At the event on August 9, NAREB recognized the outstanding Black real estate professionals who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers were individual brokers/agents, residential brokerages, teams, commercial brokerages, and loan officers who collectively executed transactions exceeding $4.7 billion in value throughout 2023. NAREB also announced Andreda Randelson, with The Vine Realty Group in Mobile, AL, as the Realtist Community Impact Award winner, a special recognition for those who have made significant contributions to their local communities.

"These awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country,” said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director. “We are proud of the honorees. Their dedication and commitment are helping to increase Black homeownership and help consumers build wealth, inspiring others in the industry.”

Wilson expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the supporters of the Top 100, including the valued partnership of Dionne Cuello, SVP, National Diverse Market Segments, Citi; Liz Gehringer, President and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brand; Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Franchises. "We couldn’t do this without the financial support of our corporate partners,” Wilson said. “Their support is deeply appreciated and helps make this program and event possible.”

Here are the winners:

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY

LIV Sotheby's International Realty’s Shyla Rogers

Town and Country Realty’s Shelley Hodge

Garnet Group’s Rochelle Perkins

eXp Realty’s Hanan Shahin Corcoran’s Benjamin Elesh

Keller Williams Heritage’s Lisa Munoz

Brooks and Davis Real Estate’s Michael Davis

Lifestyle International Realty’s Shawn Gerald

Coldwell Banker Caine’s Ginger Griffith

Keller Williams’s Elizabeth Kyser

Keller Williams Realty Professionals’ Colleen Gordon

Re/Max United Real Estate's John Lesniewski

MVP Real Estate & Investments LLC’s Monica Hill

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Jennifer Pino

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Newton Burris

REMAX Preferred Group’s Christine Beresford

Corcoran Group’s Ben Elesh

Hamilton Realty Advisors’ Tiffany Hamilton

Realty ONE Group Next Generation’s Danielle Andrews

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Sandra Rogers

Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty’s Charlie Neese

KAIZEN Realty LLC’s Anthony Manny

Coldwell Banker Realty La Grange’s Laura Hoveke

303 Realty Group Inc.’s Eriqueca Sanders

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Bill Rawlings

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Andy Payne

ERA Legacy Living’s Jemila Winsey

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Loraine Jennings

Cobb Realty & Investment Company’s Wallisa Cobb

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marissa Ricchio

TMills Realty Group’s Deborah Andrews

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Donna Royston

eXp Realty’s Julie Davis

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Jennifer Pino

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Stephanie Hammond

Norman & Associates' Brandi Feagin

Compass RE’s Kristy Hairston

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Loraine Jennings

EXP Realty, LLC’s Ann Shahin

ERA Legacy Living’s Jemila Winsey

Keller Williams Vestavia’s Jennifer Toomer

Dream Home Realtors/ReGroup Sales and Development’s Nathan Jones

FCRE Properties, Inc.’s Leva Frazier

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Natalie Carpenter

Assured Real Estate Service's Cheryl Muhammad

The Agency! HAUS’s Dwanna Stanley

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Lisa Johnson

T. Mills Realty Group’s Deborah Andrews

Hodges and Fooshee’s Jody Hodges

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Loraine Jennings

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Bill Rawlings

Keller Williams Empire Estate's Don Gebhard

Meritage Home's Chad Ramsey

BEST Real Estate Company’s Kaye Thompson

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Bill Rawlings

Keller Williams Realty Professional's Veronica Barefield-Jones

TOP BROKERAGE CATEGORY

Keller Williams Capital Properties/BO & Kymber Menkiti

ERA Legacy Living & TWG Commercial Advisors/ Patrick & Jemila Winsey

Norluxe Realty LLC fka Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions LLC/

Jeremy Norman

Elite Realty Partners/ Tenisha Williams

Braden Real Estate Group/ Jermeshia Goudeau & Nicole Handy

Fairdale Realty/ Victor Lofinmakin

The Agency! HAUS/Dwanna Stanley

Brooks and Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC/Michael G. Davis & Larry W. Brooks

Nexthome Luxury Premier/ Candace Blue

CENTURY 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group/Korry Garrett

TEAMS CATEGORY

EXP Realty

Claudienne Hibbert-Smith

EXP REALTY LLC

Terri Marie Gleaton

Fairdale Realty

Victor Lofinmakin

Elite Realty Partners Inc.

Eddie Brown

Berkshire Hathaway HS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS

Tiffany Curry

Century 21 Dawn Gold Realty

Aderemi Adigun

Grande Style Homes

LaTonya Martin

HUNT Real Estate, ERA

Lorenzo Murray

Braden Real Estate Group

AyeshaShelton

