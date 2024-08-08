Nareb Announces The Prestigious Winners Of The Top 100 Blacks In Real Estate Awards
Winners Collectively Tabulated an Impressive $4.7 Billion in Transactions in 2023
NEW ORLEANS, LA—The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced the Top 100 Black real estate professionals at an elegant “En Blanc Soirée” celebration at their 76th Annual Convention. The event, a glamorous evening of celebration and recognition, honored awardees, who collectively produced $4.7 billion in transactions in 2023 for their excellence in real estate sales.
“As the premier network of Black real estate professionals, recognizing the success of Blacks in the real estate industry is one of the most important activities we do as an association,” said NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Top 100 awardees.”
At the event on August 9, NAREB recognized the outstanding Black real estate professionals who epitomize excellence. Among these achievers were individual brokers/agents, residential brokerages, teams, commercial brokerages, and loan officers who collectively executed transactions exceeding $4.7 billion in value throughout 2023. NAREB also announced Andreda Randelson, with The Vine Realty Group in Mobile, AL, as the Realtist Community Impact Award winner, a special recognition for those who have made significant contributions to their local communities.
"These awards recognize the excellence of Black real estate professionals and their profound impact on Black communities across the country,” said C. Renee Wilson, NAREB’s executive director. “We are proud of the honorees. Their dedication and commitment are helping to increase Black homeownership and help consumers build wealth, inspiring others in the industry.”
Wilson expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the supporters of the Top 100, including the valued partnership of Dionne Cuello, SVP, National Diverse Market Segments, Citi; Liz Gehringer, President and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brand; Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Franchises. "We couldn’t do this without the financial support of our corporate partners,” Wilson said. “Their support is deeply appreciated and helps make this program and event possible.”
Here are the winners:
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY
LIV Sotheby's International Realty’s Shyla Rogers
Town and Country Realty’s Shelley Hodge
Garnet Group’s Rochelle Perkins
eXp Realty’s Hanan Shahin Corcoran’s Benjamin Elesh
Keller Williams Heritage’s Lisa Munoz
Brooks and Davis Real Estate’s Michael Davis
Lifestyle International Realty’s Shawn Gerald
Coldwell Banker Caine’s Ginger Griffith
Keller Williams’s Elizabeth Kyser
Keller Williams Realty Professionals’ Colleen Gordon
Re/Max United Real Estate's John Lesniewski
MVP Real Estate & Investments LLC’s Monica Hill
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Newton Burris
REMAX Preferred Group’s Christine Beresford
Corcoran Group’s Ben Elesh
Hamilton Realty Advisors’ Tiffany Hamilton
Realty ONE Group Next Generation’s Danielle Andrews
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Sandra Rogers
Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty’s Charlie Neese
KAIZEN Realty LLC’s Anthony Manny
Coldwell Banker Realty La Grange’s Laura Hoveke
303 Realty Group Inc.’s Eriqueca Sanders
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Bill Rawlings
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Andy Payne
ERA Legacy Living’s Jemila Winsey
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Loraine Jennings
Cobb Realty & Investment Company’s Wallisa Cobb
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marissa Ricchio
TMills Realty Group’s Deborah Andrews
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Donna Royston
eXp Realty’s Julie Davis
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Stephanie Hammond
Norman & Associates' Brandi Feagin
Compass RE’s Kristy Hairston
EXP Realty, LLC’s Ann Shahin
Keller Williams Vestavia’s Jennifer Toomer
Dream Home Realtors/ReGroup Sales and Development’s Nathan Jones
FCRE Properties, Inc.’s Leva Frazier
Coldwell Banker Realty’s Natalie Carpenter
Assured Real Estate Service's Cheryl Muhammad
The Agency! HAUS’s Dwanna Stanley
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty’s Lisa Johnson
T. Mills Realty Group’s Deborah Andrews
Hodges and Fooshee’s Jody Hodges
Keller Williams Empire Estate's Don Gebhard
Meritage Home's Chad Ramsey
BEST Real Estate Company’s Kaye Thompson
Keller Williams Realty Professional's Veronica Barefield-Jones
TOP BROKERAGE CATEGORY
Keller Williams Capital Properties/BO & Kymber Menkiti
ERA Legacy Living & TWG Commercial Advisors/ Patrick & Jemila Winsey
Norluxe Realty LLC fka Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions LLC/
Jeremy Norman
Elite Realty Partners/ Tenisha Williams
Braden Real Estate Group/ Jermeshia Goudeau & Nicole Handy
Fairdale Realty/ Victor Lofinmakin
The Agency! HAUS/Dwanna Stanley
Brooks and Davis Real Estate Firm, LLC/Michael G. Davis & Larry W. Brooks
Nexthome Luxury Premier/ Candace Blue
CENTURY 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group/Korry Garrett
TEAMS CATEGORY
EXP Realty
Claudienne Hibbert-Smith
EXP REALTY LLC
Terri Marie Gleaton
Fairdale Realty
Victor Lofinmakin
Elite Realty Partners Inc.
Eddie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway HS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS
Tiffany Curry
Century 21 Dawn Gold Realty
Aderemi Adigun
Grande Style Homes
LaTonya Martin
HUNT Real Estate, ERA
Lorenzo Murray
Braden Real Estate Group
AyeshaShelton