Rubrik Partners With Mandiant For Cyber Resilience And Accelerated Incident Response Recovery

Mandiant Threat Intelligence feeds now integrated directly into Rubrik Security Cloud, Clean Room Recovery on Google Cloud, and Incident Response Team Collaboration

Steve Stone, Head of Rubrik Zero Labs. Photo/Supplied.

BLACK HAT USA, LAS VEGAS, August 7, 2024 - Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces a new partnership and technology integration with Mandiant, part of Google Cloud. The collaboration brings together leaders in data security, incident response, and threat intelligence, aiming to expedite customers’ threat detection and path to cyber recovery.

“This partnership will enable organisations leveraging Rubrik’s backup solutions to identify threats in their backups powered by Mandiant’s industry leading threat detection and intelligence,” said Steve Elovitz, Director, Mandiant Consulting. “Together, we can help organisations before, during, and after cyber attacks to ensure businesses can respond quickly and get back up and running as soon as possible.”

While the global median dwell time from compromise to detection is improving, according to Mandiant’s M-Trends 2024 report, threat actors operate undetected in victims’ environments for a median of 10 days — giving them more than enough time to conduct a destructive attack. Organisations often will recover to the most recent backup prior to encryption, but what if that backup has been infected with a backdoor? Through this partnership, indicators of compromise learned on the frontlines of some of the most impactful breaches can be applied proactively to enable cyber resilience.

“Organisations have been responding to ransomware attacks with months-long recovery processes, which can result in irreparable damage to the business,” said Steve Stone, Head of Rubrik Zero Labs. “With Mandiant, we are able to demonstrably lessen the impact window of ransomware attacks while simultaneously increasing the capabilities available to customers in need — from threat intelligence to rapid access to incident response teams. Together, we connect the dots in a time of crisis to deliver true cyber resilience.”

The three key pillars of this partnership are:

Mandiant Threat Intelligence Now Integrated Directly in Rubrik Security Cloud

Breaking intrusions, active campaigns, and evolving threats detected by Mandiant Threat Intelligence are now integrated into Rubrik’s Threat Monitoring capability providing threat intelligence to Rubrik Enterprise Edition customers. This helps organisations to identify and combat threats including ransomware, malware, and malicious intrusions before they can execute destructive activity using Mandiant Threat Intelligence at scale.

Rubrik’s Threat Hunting and Threat Monitoring capabilities are used to identify a safe recovery point by automatically applying Mandiant Threat Intelligence’s thousands of knowledge points from the breaches that matter against every Rubrik backup.

Clean Room Recovery Powered by Google Cloud

When victim organisations are recovering their systems from backups, concerns often linger that the backup itself contains backdoors left for reinfection. Organisations can proactively eliminate this problem with Rubrik Clean Room Recovery, which allows customers to recover and store data in a clean Google Cloud environment or multi-cloud environments, supporting customer choice with secure technology and solutions.

Partnership of Rubrik Ransomware Response and Mandiant Incident Response Teams

For their joint customers, Rubrik and Mandiant can bring together their respective Ransomware Response and Incident Response teams to provide victims with additional investigative and recovery support. Rubrik’s Ransomware Response Team provides expertise around data recovery and how to integrate and utilise backups, while the Mandiant Incident Response team bolsters organisations’ incident response capabilities and responds to active breaches. Through this partnership, joint customers will be able to ensure that in the event of an attack, the Mandiant and Rubrik teams are working together to help the business get back up and running as fast as possible in their most critical times.

These three efforts can help any organisation to receive the benefits of consistency, integration, best-in-class technology and expertise working together, and ability to control their risk against the threats that matter.

To learn more about today’s announcement, read Rubrik’s blog.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

© Scoop Media

