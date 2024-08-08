Hawke’s Bay Airport Buys New Fire Truck

Hawke’s Bay Airport is the proud owner of a brand new fire truck that will come into service next month, and the public of Hawke’s Bay is invited to bestow a name on the new vehicle.

The $1.6 million Rosenbauer Panther fire truck has come all the way from Austria, and is the result of a two year procurement process says Airport Chair, Wendie Harvey.

HBAL new firetruck (Photo/Supplied)

“After running a domestic and international tender process with two other airports to maximise our buying power, we are very pleased to have taken delivery of our new fire truck. The Panther is an excellent purchase that will serve the airport and the region well, for many years to come.

“Rosenbauer is a specialist provider of airport firefighting vehicles, and the new Panther will become our primary firefighting appliance,” says Mrs Harvey.

Hawke’s Bay Airport currently has two fire trucks, one of which is due for replacement, necessitating the purchase of the Rosenbauer Panther. The Panther has a 700 horsepower engine, can carry 7400 litres of water, and its two monitors can spray water up to 90m. Rosenbauer says the Panther concept stands for optimal system integration of chassis, bodywork and firefighting equipment. The airport plans to sell its retired fire truck to a smaller airport.

The new fire truck employs the latest new car technology and is easier to operate than our current fire trucks which is a real advantage, says Hawke’s Bay Airport Operations Manager, Deb Suisted.

“It is also a vehicle used by other airports in New Zealand and Australia, so parts are readily available.

“Our fire team will undergo training over the coming weeks, and the fire truck – yet to be named – will be operational in September.

“To celebrate the new fire truck’s arrival we are inviting the community to get involved in our fire truck naming competition.

“We’re looking for an inspirational and memorable name that will stand the test of time, as we expect to own the Panther for a very long time. Details of how to submit a name and vote on the shortlisted names are on our website www.hawkesbay-airport.co.nz . There’ll be a $500 travel prize for the winning name, and spot prizes throughout the competition,” says Mrs Suisted.

© Scoop Media

