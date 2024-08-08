New Online Education Initiative Aims To Shine Light On Tough Topics For Working Adults In Today’s World

A new online education initiative launched in Auckland this week is aiming to bring community education on critical topics to working adults across New Zealand and around the world.

The Dark Times Academy, founded by Kiwi community educators Mandy Henk and Byron Clark, is offering a range of online courses they say will help learners become better at navigating the world, finding their place in it, and becoming effective agents for positive social change.

“We’re aiming to make learning joyful again – something that, in our view, is much needed in these dark times that we are all living through,” says Henk, who is formerly the CEO of community education group Tohatoha Aotearoa Commons.

“From understanding the role of AI in the real world and fighting disinformation, to an updated take on critical literacy, our courses are scheduled to be accessible to working adults across New Zealand and a range of global time zones, including the US and Australia.”

Mandy says the teaching model for Dark Times Academy is the ‘flipped classroom’, and that classes will be both “fun and rigorous”.

The courses include a pre-recorded lecture for participants to watch, followed by a weekly Zoom meeting for activities, discussion, and an opportunity to ask questions to an expert tutor and share knowledge with others in the class. Resources including articles, videos and podcasts will also be provided with each course.

“The business model for Dark Times Academy is unique in that we use a revenue sharing model to ensure that our instructors get paid fairly and retain their intellectual property rights,” says Henk.

“These courses are affordably priced, and with a community-driven sponsorship programme in place, both our learners and our instructors are set-up to rekindle their shared love of learning and reignite their curiosity about the world.”

The launch of the new initiative follows the successful delivery of several similar online courses previously run through Tohatoha, including the Climate Disinformation Night School and the ‘A Bit Sus’ schools education programme.

The first cohort of classes beginning in September will feature a highly qualified group of instructors tackling a wide range of topics, including:

AI in the Real World: A Pragmatic Approach with Allyn Robins

with Allyn Robins Fighting Disinformation: Disinformation, Propaganda and How to Reclaim Our Information System with Brooke Binkowski

with Brooke Binkowski Future Thriving: Biophysical Limits, Systemic Risk, and Meeting the Challenge of Post Growth Transition with Piers Locke

with Piers Locke Throwing BRICS at Feminism: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? with Tracey Nicholls

with Tracey Nicholls A Pedagogy of Possibility: Critical Reading and Writing with Phill Simpson

Both Byron and Mandy say they are looking forward to bringing their deep expertise and the skills needed to deliver outstanding online learning experiences through Dark Times Academy.

“People interested in getting involved have two options. First, they can register and join a class themselves. For those who don’t have the time to take a class themselves, sponsoring someone else to take a class also offers a great way to contribute and spread the learning around.”

