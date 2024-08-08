Kawea Te Rongo Condemns NZ Herald’s Promotion Of Hobson’s Pledge Ad, Calls For Review Of Advertising Standards Policies

Kawea Te Rongo, the Māori Journalists Association, expresses profound shock and dismay at the New Zealand Herald’s recent decision to feature a front-page advertisement from Hobson’s Pledge.

The ad, published on the 7th of August, asserts that the foreshore and seabed must be restored to public ownership, a statement which drives division and perpetuates racist rhetoric but also promotes the false narrative that the foreshore and seabed is owned by Māori.

This area of land has never been publicly owned, so the statement is also factually incorrect.

Kawea Te Rongo's Co-Chairs, Ripeka Timutimu and Māni Dunlop condemn this publication and say it is irresponsible as a mainstream news platform to contribute to the public and tense narrative around Tiriti and race relations in Aotearoa we are seeing unfold, yet again, in this way.

“Seeing the newspaper yesterday, felt like deja vu and as if we had been transported back to the archaic views of the Kiwi vs Iwi debate in the early 2000’s.” Māni Dunlop says.

“The active choice to give prime space to Hobson’s Pledge’s divisive and inaccurate message is deeply troubling. This advertisement perpetuates misinformation and divisive rhetoric and although we are fully aware that commercial media need to pay the bills, taking money from these organisations isn’t the answer.” Ripeka Timutimu adds.

Hobson’s Pledge, an organisation known for its controversial stance against Māori claims to the foreshore and seabed, has used the platform provided by NZME’s New Zealand Herald to further its agenda. This ad’s placement is seen as a deliberate attempt to sway public opinion against Māori interests, casting aside the principles of equity and partnership enshrined in the Treaty.

Kawea Te Rongo has also reached out to Māori staff at the New Zealand Herald to offer support and to ensure they are receiving the assistance they need.

“We are concerned about the impact this decision may have on Māori staff and also non-Māori staff alike within the Herald. We hope the employer is providing them with the right support and is offering them assurances they need to feel safe and valued in their workplace.” Māni Dunlop says.

It is saddening that this ad comes after what was lauded and credited as a powerful project last month, Whenua: Our Land, Our History, which looks into and explains how our history affects the present day. This revenue-driven decision to publish the ad, is a trample on the work of these journalists and editors on that project.

The association urges NZME to review their advertising standards policies and processes, and commit to a more responsible approach in their publication practices.

Kawea Te Rongo also urges NZME to formally apologise to their Māori staff members, contributors, advertisers and audience.

As an association, we remain committed to advocating for Māori journalists, but also the voices and interests within journalism and call on all media organisations to join in fostering an inclusive and informed public discourse.

