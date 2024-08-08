Cloudian And Supermicro Come Together To Enhance AI Infrastructure

AUCKLAND, 8 August 2024 – Cloudian, the leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, and Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leader in Total IT Solutions for AI, Cloud Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a groundbreaking data management solution designed to simplify and accelerate large-scale AI implementations. This comprehensive solution integrates exabyte-scalable storage and GPU-based computing to accelerate and simplify AI deployment in data-intensive use cases such as genomics, healthcare imaging, autonomous vehicles, video surveillance, security, and scientific research.

Petabytes of unstructured data used in large-scale AI training processing must be available to the GPU servers with low latencies and high bandwidth to keep the GPUs productive. Cloudian software deployed on Supermicro’s extensive portfolio of Intel and AMD-based storage servers meets this need with a robust, highly performant and easy-to-manage solution optimised for next-gen AI workflows.

“As AI users transition towards increasingly capacity-intensive applications, the need for hyperscale-class infrastructure that enables direct access to massive data sets is critical,” said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. “Our collaboration with Supermicro merges our enterprise-proven, exabyte-scalable AI data lake platform with Supermicro’s leading GPU compute expertise, delivering the industry’s richest technology stack for large-scale AI computing.”

“Supermicro is thrilled to partner with Cloudian to introduce this workload-intensive data-management solution,” said Michael McNerney, Senior VP of Marketing and Network Security, Supermicro. “Combining Supermicro’s NVIDIA-Certified Systems with Cloudian’s exabyte-scale software enables the next wave of large-scale AI deployments. In addition to these, Supermicro’s SuperServer storage systems offer high capacity to help drive deep insights into learning massive data sets seamlessly and efficiently.”

Key capabilities offered by Cloudian and Supermicro’s collaboration include:

Exabyte Scale : A modular architecture that supports massive scale with geo-distribution, non-disruptive growth, and secure multi-tenancy, ideal for graphics and data-intensive workloads.

: A modular architecture that supports massive scale with geo-distribution, non-disruptive growth, and secure multi-tenancy, ideal for graphics and data-intensive workloads. Military-Grade Security : The most comprehensive set of security certifications in the industry, including data immutability for robust ransomware protection.

: The most comprehensive set of security certifications in the industry, including data immutability for robust ransomware protection. Highest S3 API Compatibility : Fully native S3 API ensures seamless operation with S3 applications and AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, and Arrow.

: Fully native S3 API ensures seamless operation with S3 applications and AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, and Arrow. Bi-modal Data Access : Allows the interchange of file-based and object-based data to simplify data management.

: Allows the interchange of file-based and object-based data to simplify data management. Rich Platform Portfolio: Storage server hardware options include Supermicro Petascale All-Flash storage servers for high-performance, Supermicro SuperServer 90 drive bay storage servers for high capacity, in addition to other 1U, 2U and 4U high products in the Supermicro family.

Designed for enterprise-class deployment, the Cloudian platform provides a comprehensive software infrastructure for data-intensive computing. Cloudian’s data lake provides a consolidated repository to ingest, catalogue, enrich, and preserve data through real-time analysis and deep learning.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leading provider of secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. Proven with popular AI and data analytics tools including PyTorch, Tensor Flow, Kafka, and Druid, Cloudian’s AI-ready data lake optimises data access, meets data sovereignty requirements, and reduces costs by consolidating information into a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and cloud for both traditional and modern applications.

© Scoop Media

