Second Aratere Ferry Incident Highlights Need To Sell Interislander

Responding to reports that the Aratere ferry has crashed into a wharf while berthing in Wellington, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Kiwirail couldn’t run a bath let alone a safe and reliable ferry service. It is time to sell it to someone who has the financial incentive to ensure the service runs smoothly and without incident.

“It was only last month that the same ship ran aground because staff couldn’t figure out how to turn off the autopilot.

“Taxpayers should not be on the hook for this incompetence.”

